Australian model Natalie Roser certainly brings the heat to the Land Down Under with her array of bikini shots and blue water aesthetic.

She frequently models for swimwear brands with her contagious smile and blonde hair always front and center, while also appearing on the covers of Series magazine, of which she is the editor.

While Natalie can usually be found in a bikini on the beach, she has modeled other clothing, including lingerie.

The Aussie model did a recent Q&A on Instagram for her 1.4 million followers, and a fan asked her, “anymore work with Marciano or guess?”

Unfortunately, she seems to be having some issues with her visa but did appear hopeful for the future. She responded, “I hope so!! I’m working on renewing my US visa so [fingers crossed emoji].”

She has appeared in several swimwear and lingerie ads for the fashion brand, as she posted a collage from past photoshoots. The collage of photos were all Guess ads but curiously had a similar aesthetic to her Instagram profile, with swimsuits and blue water in the background.

In one eye-catching photo, Natalie wore an ice-blue bra with matching lace underwear that did wonders for her bronzed complexion.

She was also seen sporting several bright red outfits, including a one-piece swimsuit and a sports bra with matching pants.

Natalie Roser looked stunning in a collage of Guess photos in which she wore lingerie and swimwear. Pic credit: @natalie_roser/Instagram

Natalie Roser is the founder of the intimates brand Rose & Bare

Natalie is an expert on lingerie because she’s the founder of the intimates brand Rose & Bare, which is all about everyday bras and underwear made with comfort in mind.

Just like a good foundation, the Rose & Bare bras and underwear are made in several skin tones, so there is one for everyone.

The brand has Everyday bras, the Little Lift, Strapless Bras, and Lace Bralettes, all in an array of nude tones.

The Everyday Bras are free of underwire, with adjustable straps and incredibly soft material, making them the perfect thing to wear under your everyday t-shirts without discomfort or being noticeable.

Of course, there are matching bottoms that come in briefs, thongs, and lace pieces which can be bought individually or in packs of three.

The Everyday Bras cost $55, while a pack of three briefs costs $31.

Natalie wore a black bra and underwear from Rose & Bare

Natalie shared a stunning shot of herself in a black bra and underwear from the brand as she stood in front of a rustic doorway.

She wore the Lace G for her bottoms, which costs $13, and the matching Lace Bralette, available for $55.

She tagged her location as Sydney, Australia, and posted the pictures in honor of Valentine’s Day.