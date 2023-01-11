Natalie Roser shares an incredible beach view with her fans as she poses in her new Ark Swimwear set. Pic credit: @natalie_roser/Instagram

Natalie Roser certainly made quite a splash in her most recent share as she hit the beach for her first photoshoot of 2023.

The fan-favorite model teamed with Ark Swimwear, and together they created the perfect scene to help promote their newest swimwear collection.

Natalie took to her Instagram with a picturesque post where she was captured walking along the shoreline in her vibrant-colored bikini.

She shared the short sunny clip with her 1.4 million followers and further shared some even more exciting news with her fans in the caption.

Natalie announced that Ark Swimwear would be in search of a new model in Sydney, Australia, starting this weekend on Sunday, January 15th.

Furthermore, the Australian beauty told fans that she would even be hanging out on Bondi Beach while Ark Swimwear found the perfect match to fill their new modeling position.

Natalie Roser hits the beach in her teeny pink bikini

Per usual, Natalie looked fabulous as she walked around the ocean in her electrifying beach fit.

The fashion model stunned in one of Ark Swimwear’s scoop neck bikini tops and styled it with matching, low-rise bottoms.

Natalie’s long blonde hair was left down for the sunny photoshoot as her wavy locks flowed in the breeze behind her.

Natalie effortlessly glowed as she frolicked around in the beautiful blue ocean while modeling for one of her favorite swimwear companies.

She further smiled and laughed away as the warm sun beamed down while she looked to be thoroughly enjoying her mini beach getaway.

She captioned the post, “First shoot for 2023 💕 @arkswimwear. Getting ready for their SYDNEY MODEL SEARCH THIS WEEKEND. Head to @arkswimwear for all the details! Come down to Bondi Beach on Sunday the 15th 👏🏼 Hope to see you there! #model #modelsearch.”

Natalie Roser teams up with Ole Henriksen to share the secret behind her glowing skin

In another recent post, the Australian beauty teamed up with the famous health and beauty company Ole Henriksen as she happily promoted one of their skincare products.

Ole Henriksen is a Scandinavian-based beauty and skincare company specializing in high-end, cruelty-free products.

In this post that the model shared, Natalie used the new Banana Bright Eye Cream.

In the first slide, the model shared a selfie while holding the orange jar in her hand. However, the second slide featured a short video clip that provided fans with the aftermath of successfully applying the product.

As expected, Natalie’s skin was naturally glowing as she appeared to go completely makeup free for this promotional post.

She captioned the post, “@Olehenriksen has done it again! My fave eye cream just had an AMAZING upgrade. Say hello to the new Banana Bright + Eye Cremè! Now, fragrance-free & vegan with all the vitamin C goodness 😍🧡 Available at @sephoraaus #Olehenriksenpartner #Clikeole.”

Fans can now shop all of Ole Henriksen’s products online through their website or can even find their skincare line at any local Sephora store, while supplies last.