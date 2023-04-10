Australian model Miranda Kerr showed up to an Easter egg hunt in an absolute fashion.

She may have been hunting for some treats, but she searched for other lovely and exciting finds.

Her basket was full of bright and beautiful flowers in yellow, orange, pink, red, and purple.

While she was busy finding flowers, she also stopped and tasted the oranges. In the last slide, she even stopped to photograph some wild kangaroos.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel carried a large basket that could carry all her wonderful findings — aside from the kangaroos.

Miranda’s overall look was chic and stunning, and she appeared happy to be outdoors.

She captioned her post, “Look what I found on our Easter egg search 🌻🐰🍊🦘 Happy Easter everyone 💕🌈💕.”

Miranda Kerr stuns in a white Easter outfit

Miranda was stunning in a flowy lacy white tank top with thin spaghetti straps and a white bow. She paired it with flowy white shorts.

She topped the look off with a large straw hat that protected her face from the sun and completely stole the show. Her blonde locks tumbled from under the hat and just past her shoulders in soft waves.

Her sandals were bright white with two thick straps over the top of the foot. Miranda’s makeup was flawless, with bright berry lips, rosy cheeks, and a touch of mascara.

She accessorized her look with a gold bracelet, a few rings, and a necklace with a shiny pendant. Each reflected the light and let her shine even brighter.

Of course, her background was gorgeous, with so many colorful flowers under a blue sky.

Miranda Kerr is the founder and CEO of KORA Organics

Miranda had glowing and flawless skin in every shot, which may be partly due to her company’s KORA Organics products.

The businesswoman was in an insightful video on the company’s page, sharing some powerful life lessons she’s learned throughout entrepreneurship.

Her advice included, “Be able to say no.” She said, “I also learned to not be afraid to ask questions. It’s really empowering when you can actually ask someone for help.”

The post was captioned, “As our Founder & CEO @mirandakerr’s 40th birthday approaches, she reflects on the milestones that have made her who she is today. 💜✨.”

KORA Organics sells award-winning skincare that is clinically active and organic, as the name would suggest.

One amazing product includes the Plant Stem Cell Retinol Alternative Serum. It sells for $75.

Of course, Miranda looked lovely in a white outfit.