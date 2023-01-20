Emily Sears is surely a kind-hearted soul, especially when it comes to her endless gift-giving of jaw-dropping content.

In her latest share, the model demonstrated just that.

Per usual, Emily took to Instagram with a striking shot of her vibrant-colored ensemble, sharing her epic getaway with her 5.2 million followers.

The Australian beauty ventured away from her California home to instead dabble in some fun in New Orleans.

Emily tagged the Peter & Paul hotel in the post, which is located in the heart of New Orleans.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The 37-year-old was captured standing amongst a beautiful white and yellow-tiled wall, which gave the shot a vintage-like aesthetic.

Emily Sears is stunning in her yellow ensemble

In the post, Emily posed under the vibrant-colored archway as she smiled and further leaned up against the wall.

She styled in a plaid-printed dress that featured a variety of yellow hues. The dress fell past Emily’s shoulders and showed off her sculpted shoulders.

She held the top of the dress up with one hand while the other was placed by the high slit along her left leg.

Emily then accessorized with a flashy diamond ring as she rocked a fresh set of shiny pink nails.

For her special getaway, the model left her hair parted down the middle as she placed her blonde locks behind her shoulders.

The Aussie sported a full face of makeup that made her face glisten and glow. She added the perfect touches of blush that gave her cheeks a rosy look while her lips were a pinkish-nude hue.

Emily looked to be thoroughly enjoying the moment as she successfully lived out her epic New Orleans fantasy.

She captioned the post, “No place nourishes me like #NewOrleans.”

Emily Sears recently teamed up with Benefit Cosmetics

In another Instagram recent post, Emily shared a magical experience that she recently had with the famous beauty company, Benefit Cosmetics.

The two teamed up together to create an action-packed night that would simultaneously help raise money and further donate to the Girls Inc Organization.

Girls Inc is a non-profit organization that encourages girls to live up to their full potential and to be the best possible version of themselves.

For this particular charity event, Emily helped write letters to Santa while also making cutesy teddy bears and custom flasks.

As the model supported this amazing cause, she looked absolutely heavenly.

She sported a gorgeous satin set that incorporated a feathery lavender trim around the sleeves.

Emily looked completely in her element while being surrounded by good-hearted people just like her.

She captioned the post, “Last night was so much fun! Loved mailing letters to Santa, making teddy bears and custom flasks, and slipping down the slide more times than I wanna admit! ❄️🎅🏻 Thanks again @benefitcosmetics for kicking off the holiday season and donating to a great cause @girlsinc 🎄✨ thanks @ashalexiss for coming with me 👯‍♀️ and for @nadinemerabi for the perfect holiday outfit🤶🏻☃️ #benefitcosmetics #benefit.”

Fans can now head to Benefit Cosmetics’ website to browse its latest beauty selections along with its upcoming events.