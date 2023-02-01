Emily Sears certainly dressed to impress as she styled in a gorgeous black ensemble while making her nightly debut in Beverly Hills, California.

The Australian fashion model is known for her iconic looks, and her latest share was the perfect reflection of just that.

Emily was styled in a beautiful black dress as she celebrated the grand opening of the Hudson House in L.A.

The blonde bombshell congratulated her friend, who made the special night possible, as Emily got to enjoy some tasty cocktails and mouth-watering food.

She further shared the unforgettable night with her fans while she uploaded some incredible shots onto her Instagram feed.

From the huge smile that was present across Emily’s face, she looked to be having a sublime night while enjoying the new restaurant.

Emily Sears is beautiful in black for a special Beverly Hills celebration

In the first slide, Emily was photographed leaning against some wood furniture while she stared and smiled directly at the camera.

The blonde beauty went with a stylish, long-sleeved pencil dress that accentuated her hourglass figure. The black dress featured a lovely cutout design at the top, adding a little extra flair to the look.

She accessorized with a matching black, leather handbag that featured gold accents.

The Aussie also added a couple of small, golden rings while she went with a fresh set of shiny, bright red nails that added the perfect extra pop of color.

For her hair, Emily threw it back into a loose bun for the special occasion while leaving a couple of loose strands to fall in the front.

Per usual, the model’s makeup looked flawless, while her complexion effortlessly glowed in the light. She wore some long, lavish lashes, some touches of blush and bronzer, and completed the look with a nude, matte lip shade.

In the second slide, Emily turned to the side as she once again smiled at the camera.

The blonde beauty was captured holding a tasty martini in her hand that featured a couple of blue cheese-stuffed olives to give the drink a little extra flavor.

She captioned the post, “Loving the East Coast vibes at @thehudsonhouse in Beverly Hills 🍸 congrats to @iamkittens and all involved can’t wait to come back for dinner 🍤🦪😍 #HudsonHouse #RestaurantOpening #LosAngeles.”

Emily Sears shares her afternoon ‘pick me up’ while promoting 1st Phorm

In another recent Instagram post, Emily shared a stunning selfie as she was spotted holding her go-to 1st Phorm energy drink.

1st Phorm is a vitamin and supplement line that helps customers obtain the strength and courage they need to succeed in their everyday lives.

The company only uses high-quality ingredients to give its clients the utmost perfect results.

The Australian beauty has been a proud ambassador for the company as she lives by its products and all that they stand for.

For this particular post, Emily sported a huge smile across her face while she held the citrus blast energy drink in her hand.

The model wore a white, low-cut tank top while rocking a beautiful, makeup-free face.

She captioned the post, “@1stphorm energy drink is the perfect rainy afternoon pick me up for energy and focus 😊 #1stphorm.”

Fans can now purchase a variety of tasty flavors online through 1st Phorm’s official website or find them in person at select stores, while supplies last.