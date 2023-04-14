Australian model Emily Sears shares sweet message in neutral tones

Emily Sears certainly didn’t hesitate when it came to showing off her elegant fit as she enjoyed a special day out.

The 37-year-old model was more than happy to share her stylish fit as she was spotted in a room filled with vintage-themed decor and colors.

Emily struck a pose in front of the neutral-toned wall, alongside a large green plant and some printed cushions.

As she did so, the Australian beauty rocked a matching, two-piece set. A color that also seemed to match perfectly with her surroundings.

While she enjoyed a lovely day out in Los Angeles, California, Emily even shared some short but sweet words with her fans in the caption of the post.

Luckily for fans, they were able to see this post via the model’s Instagram page.

Emily Sears is beautiful in a sea of neutral tones

In the stellar shot that she shared, Emily stood confidently as she smiled while rocking a lovely, two-piece set.

The matching neutral-toned set included a low-cut crop top that was knotted in the front and she paired that with the matching, high-waisted bottoms. Both pieces looked amazing on the model as they sculpted her curves perfectly.

She accessorized with a small, gray handbag that she had draped over her shoulder. She also wore some small hoop earrings and a couple of dainty bracelets.

Emily wore her long blonde hair down in light waves that further cascaded down one side of her body.

To complete this elegant look, the blonde beauty sported a full face of shimmery makeup, which coincided perfectly with the rest of the fit.

She simply captioned the post, “Always be kind, you never know what people are going through 🤍.”

Emily Sears poses for a mirror selfie to promote SKIMS

Even with a busy schedule like Emily’s, the model still finds some downtime within her day, as she creates a nice balance between work and relaxation.

In another Instagram post, the blonde beauty demonstrated just that as she simultaneously promoted one of her new favorite cozy looks by SKIMS.

SKIMS was originally founded by Kim Kardashian and has been highly successful since its first launch.

Kim’s company has provided its customers with a wide selection of signature designs and essential styles.

More so, SKIMS has an extensive color range designed for comfort and made from only the highest-quality fabrics.

However, for this particular post, Emily snapped a stunning selfie in her lofty, neutral-toned room as she sat down and further crossed her legs on her furry, cream-colored rug.

The Aussie looked undoubtedly cute and cozy as she donned a stylish pink SKIMS sweatsuit. The matching set included a pair of cozy fleece joggers and a matching pink, fleece zip-up hoodie.

As she posed in the vibrant-colored set, the model wore her hair down as her blonde waves further trickled down the front of her fit.

Overall, Emily looked stunning as she rocked a naturally glowing face while enjoying some downtime in her SKIMS sweatsuit.

The post was simply captioned, “Rainy day cozy vibes… feels like I’m back in Melbourne ☔️.”

Interested fans can now shop for this cute pink collection by heading to SKIMS’ official website along with browsing through all of their other new collections.