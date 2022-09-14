Australian athlete Desi Johnson sizzles in tiny pink bikini for beach day

Australian athlete Desi Johnson sizzled in a tiny pink bikini for a day in the sun. Pic credit: @desijohnson/Instagram

Australian athlete Desi Johnson sizzled in a tiny pink bikini for a beach day. The 21-year-old track star is also a model and an influencer.

The light pink bikini perfectly complimented the athlete’s sun-touched skin and showed off her amazing figure. The bottoms were cheeky and the tiny top featured three colorful beads in the middle.

Desi accessorized with two gold necklaces of varying lengths, and earrings featuring a small hoop and a diamond stud. Her jewelry reflected the sun along with the sea.

The talented model let her brown, shoulder-length hair loose, and it fell forward for the photo. Her makeup was minimal, and her rosy cheeks and pink lips perfectly matched her bikini.

The beach was the ideal spot for Desi to relax in, and featured pillowy, soft white sands, and a calm blue sea behind her. There were only a few clouds in the sky, and Desi soaked in the natural beauty along with the sun.

Desi posted the photo to Instagram on Monday with the caption, “Suns out…” The post has received well over 40,000 likes and over 300 comments.

Desi Johnson is popular on social media

Desi has harnessed her popularity online for partnerships, including with Lululemon, Champion, Sennheiser, and Hype DC. The fitness influencer has over 97,000 followers on Instagram and over 618,000 on TikTok.

In one paid partnership post with Lululemon, Desi showed off her extensive morning workout routine in Lululemon’s leggings and sports bra. The routine was followed by coffee and time spent on the beach.

The influencer captioned this post, “My morning routine with@lululemonausnz #lululemon #togreatlengths #paidpromotion” and it received over 1,500 likes.

Desi Johnson loves fun in the sun

Desi’s Instagram is a myriad of workout pictures and videos, along with photos of the athlete enjoying her leisure time soaking up the sun’s rays or hanging out on the beautiful beach.

The model posted one photo of her laying sideways on the beach and facing the camera in a bikini with the caption, “Missing the summer tanning days.”

Desi also posted a bikini photo of her walking out toward the beach but turning her head to face the camera and flashing a smile.