August Alsina seemingly comes out as bisexual on The Surreal Life

August Alsina has declared that he has found love again. In a surprise ending to the Season 1 finale of The Surreal Life, August brought his new love into his confessional, and it was a man by the name of Zu.

August credited Zu with being the person who helped him heal and find “a love that feels limitless.” He also said that he wanted to honor Zu before bringing him out.

He said, “Love showed up in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching me so much about love and healing.”

August continued, “I want to do that in front of the world because it defies all the constructs that one would say love is supposed to be or love should look like.”

The singer then called Zu over in front of the camera, where he sat down before he and August embraced each other. August then told Zu that he loved him.

August’s confessional ended with a photo of him and a caption that August was ” happily shedding his old skin, in order to begin again.” August has not yet confirmed his sexuality, nor did he confirm whether his relationship with Zu is platonic or romantic.

Who is Zu?

Not much is known about Zu, but here’s what is known. Zu is an ambassador and model for August’s skincare line Encina Wellness. He has been featured several times for the line’s promotions.

The pair have also collaborated on music multiple times. Zu released a single called 2am in June, which features August. He also released a second single in July called Yeah Yeah, which August’s featured on as well.

Both Zu and August follow each other on Instagram. Zu hasn’t spoken out about the nature of their relationship either.

August tagged Zu in a post on his Instagram back in September. The two were in Washington, DC, for Zu’s first live musical performance.

August Alsina has ‘entanglement’ with Jada Pinkett Smith

Two years ago, August broke the internet with his confession that he had an affair with Jada Pinkett Smith after her husband, Will Smith, gave him the okay. Jada’s reps initially denied the accusation.

August claimed that he fell in love with Jada after their relationship began. Jada and Will’s son Jaden introduced August to the couple.

A month later, Jada admitted to having an “entanglement” with August on her show Red Table Talk. She said she didn’t consider it a “transgression” because she and Will were privately separated.

Jada denied that Will blessed her relationship with August, but she understood that August wouldn’t want to be perceived as a “homewrecker.” She also said that her relationship with August ended when she reconciled with Will, and she and August no longer communicate.