August Alsina hints at ‘entanglement’ with Jada Pinkett Smith amid rumors he’s writing a tell-all book

August Alsina, the man who had an affair with Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, is speaking out.

The R&B singer referenced the affair in his new song and is allegedly writing a tell-all book.

The revelations come after Will Smith made headlines when he slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars last week.

August Alsina sings about affair with Jada Pinkett Smith, is writing tell-all book

Jada famously referred to her affair with August as an “entanglement” and August references this in his new song, Shake the World.

“Well, of course some s**t is bound to go down when you tangled up with the world’s favorite,” August sings in a snippet of the track he teased on Monday via Instagram.

Jada admitted to having an affair with August in 2020.

It’s also been reported that August is set to write a tell-all book that will go into detail about their sex life.

“August is getting ready to sign a big money book deal which will detail his romantic liaisons with Jada,” a source told The Sun.

The source continued, “He has always maintained that Will gave him permission to sleep with Jada, something they have publicly denied.”

The source added: “August will go into detail about his time with Jada and will also speak about how he spent time living in homes owned by Will when he was away filming.”

“There are several publishers bidding for the books and August is lining up the best deal. He knows there are a lot of people fascinated by his story and is happy to tell it.”

Jada Pinkett Smith’s affair with August Alsina

Last year, Will confirmed that he and Jada have an open relationship, admitting that she has “never believed in a conventional marriage.”

The couple gained attention in July 2020 when they spoke about Jada’s affair with August on her talk show, Red Table Talk.

Jada explained how she initially reach out to August to help him with his health and how their relationship evolved, as she and Will were going through a difficult time.

She denied August’s claim that Will had given his blessing over the affair.

August Alsina reacted to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

After Will slapped Chris on stage at the Oscars for making a joke about Jada’s bald head, August seemingly responded to the incident.

In a lengthy Instagram statement, he wrote about choosing peace.

He then described himself as a “walking billboard” that wants to promote “love, grace and healing embrace of God.”