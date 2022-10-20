Audrina Patridge looked flawless as she showed off her black bikini and wore a cowboy hat. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Audrina Patridge reminded fans why she served as the object of Justin Bobby’s lust for years on MTV’s The Hills, as she struck a pose in her bathroom and praised the designer of her bikini.

She recently took to her Instagram Story to show off her bikini, which was a two-piece from Monday Swimwear, an influencer favorite.

Audrina went into selfie mode as she recorded her reflection from her beautiful bathroom. She wore a black bikini top and matching string bottoms. The mother of one paired the bikini with a low-rise skirt and a cowboy hat.

She sat on the edge of a circular bathtub as she zoomed in on her ensemble from head to toe.

Next, she stood up, and the clip ended as she showed her tanned skin.

Audrina sang the praises of the swimsuit in white text over the video.

Audrina Patridge brought the drama on The Hills

As fans may remember, the reality TV star graced small screens for years as the friend of Lauren “LC” Conrad on the Laguna Beach spin-off and cultural phenomenon, The Hills.

After the show wrapped, Audrina settled down a little bit and welcomed a daughter, Kirra Max, with her ex-husband, Corey Bohan.

She didn’t stay off of screens long, however. More than ten years after The Hills first debuted on MTV, the network brought back the show with The Hills: New Beginnings.

The show had two lukewarm seasons, with Brody Jenner, Spencer Pratt, and Heidi Montag also on the show, before the cancellation in January 2022.

Unfortunately for Audrina, her off-screen life has been as dramatic as her on-screen one.

Audrina Patridge’s complicated love life

Audrina dated BMX star Corey for many years, and the two had an on-again, off-again relationship that did not appear on The Hills.

The relationship did appear on her VH1 show, Audrina, however. On the show, which aired in 2011, the two had a dramatic split.

The couple reconciled and welcomed their daughter, Kirra. But shortly after the birth of Kirra and their destination wedding, the two split for good.

After a lengthy legal battle, Audrina and Corey finalized their custody agreement last year, per PEOPLE.

Audrina got sole physical custody of Kirra, and the two received joint legal custody. The court agreement stated that Corey could have eight hours of supervised visits with Kirra weekly.

As for Audrina, it appears the drama is in her rearview mirror.