Like a fine wine, Aubrey Plaza has gotten better with time, as the stunning actress has looked increasingly gorgeous each year.

The latest photos saw the Parks and Rec alum in a strapless white dress as she posed outside and inside the venue.

Aubrey was on hand for the Newport Beach Film Festival, and as her pictures showed, she didn’t leave empty-handed.

Aubrey shared a carousel of four photos on her Instagram for the enjoyment of her 3.3 million followers.

The photos featured a special guest, and readers must scroll to learn who that person was.

Aubrey received 99k likes for the post and numerous comments, with generally favorable comments for the actress with a strong following.

Aubrey Plaza looks gorgeous in a chic white dress

Aubrey looked beautiful as she smiled, flashing her white teeth and rocking a chic white dress. Aubrey’s dress was a timeless piece by YSL.

There was a cutout underneath the bodice, keeping the white midi dress on-trend. Aubrey paired the gown with strappy closed-toe pumps by Casadei.

She wore light makeup allowing her natural beauty to shine.

Aubrey placed her hands on her hips, showing a clean manicure and multiple silver rings. She also wore a silver choker.

The second photo showed a close-up of Aubrey with subtly smoky eyes, lip tint, and rosy cheeks.

A swipe right showed the actress in selfie mode for a mirror shot with a colleague, Amber Midthunder.

Finally, Machine Gun Kelly made an appearance, holding an award similar to that of Aubrey’s, with Amber in between.

Her caption read, ” thank you @newportbeachfilmfest for including me in your artists of distinction honorees and sitting me next to the gorgeous and talented @ambermidthunder #legion😈 #emilythecriminal.”

2022 Newport Beach Film Festival

This year marked the 23rd Newport Beach Film Festival, which began on October 13 and is scheduled to conclude on October 20.

As Variety reported, several films are due to premiere there, including Daniel Radcliffe’s Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Another premiere last night was the Kate Hudson film Glass Onion a follow-up to Knives Out.

Aubrey received an award for her performance in the 2022 drama Emily the Criminal. Aubrey took home an Artist of Distinction Award, which she held in a photo with MGK.

Aubrey told The Guardian, “I loved how cathartic the story is, especially for young people in America who are drowning in debt. So it felt like an opportunity to do something that could really mean a lot to someone, that they felt seen in a way.”