Aubrey Plaza has the rare ability to look fabulous as a blonde and a brunette, and she just reverted to brown hair with fantastic results.

Just last week, Emily The Criminal star stunned on the cover of a California magazine shoot with a Marilyn Monroe-esque look. The Hollywood star struck poses with her blonde hair showing star power and elegance.

But the super-busy actress kept things moving as she attended the 75th Annual Directors Guild Of America over the weekend.

Celebrities gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Saturday night with other well-known faces, including Michelle Williams and Nicole Kidman.

But Aubrey stole the show in a stunning black two-piece by Miu Miu.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The actress revealed brown and beautiful locks with honey highlights and a lot of volume.

Aubrey Plaza stuns at the 75th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards

Aubrey looked fabulous in a black Miu Miu ensemble that looked custom-made for the actress.

The White Lotus actress rocked a spaghetti strap crop top with a sweetheart neckline. She paired the Miu Miu top with a matching skirt featuring a thigh-high slit and platform heels.

Her beautiful brown tresses had a side part and voluminous curls for old Hollywood glamour.

Aubrey’s accessories came courtesy of Just Desi jewelry with multiple bangles and white gold hoop earrings. She kept her neckline clear, allowing the magnificent features of her beautiful top to shine.

Aubrey Plaza is a vision in black as the stunning actress returns to brown hair and serves looks. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Aubrey’s makeup was dewy, with rosy cheeks and brown eyeliner, completed with lavish lashes.

Some might be surprised to learn that Aubrey has struggled with her skin at times.

Aubrey Plaza talks skincare basics and Peet Rivko

Aubrey has an undeniable glow, but as it turns out, even she has breakouts.

Luckily for Aubrey, she found just the remedy to allow her skin to thrive. She detailed her skincare routine in an interview with The Cut.

Aubrey explained, “It’s pretty simple, especially now that Peet Rivko exists. It’s cleanser, moisturizer, oil. Done.”

She continued, “If I feel like I’m super hormonal or I’m having breakouts — a lot of times, because I’m an actor, I have so much makeup on my face and people are putting makeup on my face all day, and sometimes it irritates my skin.”

Peet Rivko is a clean, unisex skincare line created by Johanna Peet in 2017. Since its creation, Aubrey has sworn by the products, and she became the first brand ambassador for the organic skin company.