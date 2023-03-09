Aubrey Plaza looks chic in all-black at Film Independent Spirit Awards

Aubrey Plaza is in her era, as the White Lotus actress makes around while the award season ends.

But before the end of the season, Aubrey had a special event to attend while honoring her project, Emily the Criminal.

The 38th annual Spirit Awards were the place to be over the weekend, with celebrities and filmmakers congregating to celebrate indie films.

Aubrey was in her element as she posed with fellow actors and actresses, looking gorgeous in head-to-toe black.

The actress sported a pantsuit with sleek hair and a pop of color, thanks to a bold red lip for the latest ensemble.

Aubrey shared a jam-packed Instagram carousel with her 4.1 followers, so they could see her look in all its glory.

Aubrey Plaza stuns in Saint Laurent at Spirit Awards

The first photo showed Aubrey Plaza posing from a side angle with her hands in her pockets and a fierce gaze. The actress rocked a black Saint Laurent double-breasted suit with strappy heels.

Her makeup was flawless, with rosy cheeks, painted lips, and winged eyeliner.

She opted for an elegant updo with a side part for sophisticated energy.

Cate Blanchett appeared in the second and third parts of the Instagram carousel. Cate and Aubrey posed, wearing similar ensembles and smiling.

Both ladies rocked plunging necklines for a chic black look creating elegance.

In her caption, Aubrey showed love for the cast and crew of Emily the Criminal.

She wrote, “@filmindependent Spirit Awards last night. My favorite. So proud of @johnpattonford and @emilythecriminal for walking away with Best First Screenplay! I love movies!”

Aubrey showed that her versatility wasn’t merely something she brings to movie roles — she also knows how to dress in various styles.

When Aubrey isn’t busy starring in movies and hit television shows, she has a few endorsements under her belt. Like Alessandra Ambrosio, the gorgeous actress has become an ambassador for a skincare line and Nespresso.

Aubrey Plaza is a Nespresso ambassador

With a seemingly non-stop schedule, Aubrey Plaza has revealed that caffeine has fueled her success.

She spoke with the culinary publication Bon Appetit to discuss her daily habits.

Like many people worldwide, caffeine has played a role in Aubrey’s daily routine.

Aubrey said, “My brain does not work until I have at least two or three shots of espresso from my Nespresso machine with the little pods.”

As for Aubrey’s go-to drink, she revealed that an almond latte with two to three shots was her beverage of choice.

She added, “I usually make a double–sometimes triple–almond milk latte.”