The one-and-only Aubrey Plaza made her way to the SAG Awards over the weekend, and in typical Aubrey fashion, she came to slay.

Not only did the comical actress bring her A-Game with her gorgeous ensemble of the night, but she also entertained her audience with a classic Aubrey presence: Her dry sense of humor.

The White Lotus actress seemed to enjoy her night as she was captured sharing some laughs with Parks and Recreation co-star Amy Poehler and many others.

However, Aubrey made sure she brought more than just her eccentric personality to the award show and styled one of the most iconic looks yet.

The brunette beauty donned a beautiful gold gown that perfectly hugged her slender yet toned physique.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Luckily for fans, the SAG Awards didn’t seem strictly exclusive when it came to sharing pictures and letting social media in on the fun. Aubrey was kind enough to upload a carousel of shots onto her IG account, sharing it with her 4 million followers.

She captioned the post, “Best dress ever! Best date ever! Best team ever! Thank you @michaelkors for this beautiful custom dress making me feel like a 70’s movie star 🤎🤎🤎.”

Aubrey Plaza was seemingly annoyed and bothered during The White Lotus acceptance speech

After The White Lotus won the award for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series, as expected, the whole cast strolled up onto the stage.

During their acceptance speech, fans took note of Aubrey’s odd and seemingly annoyed demeanor.

According to Page Six, the actress was addressed about a possible wardrobe malfunction, “The actor — who played Greg, Jennifer Coolidge’s villainous husband on the hit HBO series — seemingly pointed out that she was about to suffer a wardrobe malfunction, which caused her to promptly adjust her dress before turning back to Abraham.”

After the exchange, Aubrey stood with a serious yet annoyed face while they finished giving the speech.

Other fans hinted that the reason behind her attitude was because of her positioning on the stage. The actress was pretty much completely covered behind her co-stars, even though she was the star of this second season.

However, other fans suggested that this was just Aubrey’s normal behavior and that she puts a sarcastic twist on things, including her stage presence.

In the end, Aubrey was back to smiles once she met back up with Amy Poehler later in the night.

Aubrey Plaza teams up with C Magazine to be featured on the cover of their Spring Issue

In another recent share, Aubrey gifted her fans with the news that she would be on the cover of C Magazine for their Spring Issue.

Since 2005, C Magazine has been the dominating force when it comes to luxury and lifestyle magazines on the West Coast.

The company covers the latest events and most stylish trends, along with various interviews with popular celebrities.

For their recent edition, the magazine company picked Aubrey to be featured on their cover, deservingly so.

For the shots, The Parks and Recreation alum was seen wearing a white, sleeveless dress that was ruffled along the trim.

She wore an assortment of silver body changes around her waist and a pair of thigh-high fishnet stockings.

She also donned a pair of vintage-looking boots that were black and white and featured a chunky, square heel.

Aubrey tagged Gucci for the cover shot as she executed this fabulous look with absolute ease and elegance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aubrey plaza (@plazadeaubrey)

Some of the other slides featured a close-up of Aubrey’s face as she was put on a pair of dangly diamond earrings, while another shot captured her wearing a purple, glitzy jumpsuit.

No matter the shot, the actress looked incredible with her new blonde hair while she happily posed for this new C Magazine Spring Issue.

She captioned the post, “Happy V day @ccaliforniastyle. C MAGAZINE SPRING ISSUE @ccaliforniastyle #cmagazine. COVER wearing @gucci.”