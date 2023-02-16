Aubrey Plaza is leaning into her inner blonde bombshell, and fans are here for it.

As fans might recall, the actress bleached her hair for a role and revealed the new tresses in an article for the Los Angeles Times.

Since then, The White Lotus actress proved that blondes might have more fun with highly publicized appearances, like last month when she hosted Saturday Night Live.

For Aubrey’s latest reveal, the actress graced the cover of California magazine for the publication’s spring edition.

Aubrey looked delightful as she struck a pose with platinum tresses.

The Parks and Recreation actress selected her Instagram for the share, posting a four-part carousel for her 4 million followers. The post was well-received, garnering a staggering 370,000 likes and countless comments.

Aubrey Plaza graces California magazine cover

Aubrey stunned while wearing Gucci for the fabulous shoot.

In the first black and white shot, Aubrey wore a white Gucci dress with diamonds draped around her waist. The white gown had frills on the hems and stitching, adding a feminine vibe. Aubrey bent her knee, showing fishnet stockings with stylish white and black heels. The Emily The Criminal star rocked an elegant updo with pieces of her blonde bangs framing her face for a Marilyn Monroe-esque look.

The second image showed Aubrey with her hair wrapped in a towel as she placed a massive diamond earring in her ear. She was radiant with smoky eyeliner and bronzed cheeks as she gazed at her reflection.

The third photo was also ravishing, with Aubrey gazing intensely into the camera. Aubrey shrugged her shoulders, wearing a sleeveless top for the slightly blurry and fabulous cover shot.

Overall, the shoot was a fashion success, revealing another win for the talented comedian and actress.

In her caption, Aubrey was sure to tag the team of stylists, artists, and creatives who helped get her ready.

Aubrey’s caption read, “Happy V day 🖤 @ccaliforniastyle C MAGAZINE SPRING ISSUE @ccaliforniastyle #cmagazine COVER wearing @gucci.”

These days, it seems that Aubrey is always on the go. Luckily for the actress, she snagged a brand deal that might help keep her energy levels elevated.

Aubrey Plaza is a Nespresso face

Similarly to Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio, Nespresso selected Aubrey to represent the brand. Also, like Alessandra, Aubrey revealed that caffeine and coffee drinking were essential parts of her morning routine.

Aubrey spoke with Bon Appetit, and she provided details about her daily routine.

The actress explained, “My brain does not work until I have at least two or three shots of espresso from my Nespresso machine with the little pods.”

She continued, “It’s pretty great. I usually make a double – sometimes triple – almond milk latte.”