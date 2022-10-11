Aubrey O’Day stuns in plunging swimsuit at the beach

Aubrey O’Day highlights her curves for a beach day. Pic credit: @aubreyoday/Instagram

Aubrey O’Day turned up the heat in black on the beach.

The singer and television personality is no stranger to sharing striking and skin-baring photos with her fans as she tries out various colorful outfits and makeup looks.

However, her latest look saw her ditching the vibrant pops of color for sultry black swimwear.

After becoming a member of Danity Kane, Aubrey gained a large following, with 951k Instagram followers currently.

After Danity Kane broke up, Aubrey went on to have a solo career and still currently makes music, including releasing a theme song in collaboration with BTL Aesthetic.

Amid her active schedule, Aubrey had time to soak up the sun and strike a pose in the sand.

Aubrey O’Day sizzles on the beach

Aubrey took to her Instagram Stories to share her beach photos.

In one post, Aubrey kneeled on her knees at the shore’s edge with a gorgeous blue ocean and clear sky behind her.

Aubrey wore a black one-piece swimsuit with a plunging v-neckline accentuating her curves and tanned, toned legs.

Aubrey wore her hair down and over her shoulders in an ashy blonde color with loose waves.

She placed her hand in her hair as she gave a smoldering look off to the side.

In a second post on her Instagram Stories, Aubrey sat in the sand with one leg bent and her back arched.

The sun glowed against Aubrey’s skin as she looked directly at the camera in her busty black swimsuit and a necklace.

Aubrey appears to be a fan of black ensembles as she also shared a third post on her Instagram Stories in a black plunging one-piece with a black jacket and textured fabric.

She was glam in thick dark eyeliner, lush lashes, and bronzed makeup.

Aubrey wore her blonde curls down and voluminous and accessorized with layered necklaces.

Aubrey O’Day wows in colorful gowns

Recently, Aubrey has been sharing stunning and vibrant dresses with her followers on her Instagram page as she writes empowering and inspiring messages along with the posts.

Aubrey shared a photo in a billowing yellow gown with her hands in the air. A cloudy sky was visible behind her.

She captioned the post, “the meaning of life is to give life a meaning. (had so much fun making this dress).”

In another post, Aubrey was pretty in pink while in a bright ensemble with a dramatic skirt and top and a cloudy pink backdrop.

Aubrey began her caption by writing, “A queen is impeccable with her word,” and she concluded the post, “(Made this gown too.).”