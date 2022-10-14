Aubrey O’Day is stunning in her latest Halloween look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Aubrey O’Day’s new gothic vampire look is the perfect inspiration for costume seekers this Halloween.

The Danity Kane singer rocked a black hip-hugging alligator skin corset with a lace-like trim at the thighs.

Over the corset was a belted floor-length tulle skirt layered in crimson and purple, which featured an open front.

Her corset’s plunging neckline showed off her curves and highlighted her token Katie Girl necklace.

Aubrey tied the look together by carrying the color scheme into her hair and makeup. Her usually bleach-blonde hair was dyed red balayage to match her tulle skirt.

Just as dramatic as her hair was her makeup. Aubrey used bright red lipstick to accentuate her mouth, outlining her lips in black to maintain the gothic tone.

Using shades of red and black eyeshadow, Aubrey achieved this look using the halo application method, highlighting the lid’s center by utilizing a lighter color.

Aubrey O’Day kills it with her accessories

While this outfit is absolutely fabulous on its own, Aubrey really stepped it up a notch with her added accessories.

Her black thigh-high gladiator grid open-toe stiletto heels are not only in style right now, but they go with the whole vampire vibe she was going for.

Even more impressive are the black face gems she had decorating her forehead and neck. Their intricate design carries the eye down from her face and over her outfit, ensuring no detail is missed.

A black veil falls loosely over Aubrey’s head and shoulders, amplifying the attire’s gothic intentions. The spookiness doesn’t stop there, though.

Based on her photos, the singer appears to be wearing grey or light blue colored contacts. Then, she completed the look with vampire fangs, leaving many of her fans in awe of her artistic talents.

Aubrey O’Day considers her photos a work of art

Aubrey has revealed more of her artistic side lately, showing off her skills as a makeup artist, stylist, and photographer. She talked about her transition in a recent Instagram post.

The caption read, “I am always being asked if I am overdoing fillers, surgery, or don’t think I’m pretty without glam? The answer is NO!

I just love putting my art on display.. and as someone who can do professional hair, makeup, styling, the creative, & shoot myself, plus edit it all solo.. it’s fun for me to switch it up and challenge my creative abilities.”

This doesn’t mean Aubrey has given up on her music career, though. She recently released a song in collaboration with BTL Aesthetics to promote one of their new beauty products. Her new song, titled Emface Nation Theme, is available for purchase on all platforms.