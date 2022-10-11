Atiana De La Hoya stuns in sheer black dress for Landon Barker’s birthday

Atiana De La Hoya attended half-brother Landon Barker’s birthday party this week. Pic credit: @atianadelahoya/Instagram

Atiana De La Hoya looked amazing in a sheer black dress as she stepped out for Landon Barker’s 19th birthday party this week.

The 23-year-old media personality, who is Landon’s half-sister, looked glamorous in the simple black gown that was made of lace.

Pairing the look with a black bag and cross-toed sandals, Atiana showed off her freshly-dyed red locks by wearing them loose around her shoulders.

She stopped for a quick photo while posing in front of a black-and-white background that consisted of a skull design, white balloons, and a musical-themed birthday cake.

Also in attendance at the party were musician Travis Barker and his new wife, reality star Kourtney Kardashian.

Although her mom Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker split years ago, she remains close to the Blink-182 drummer and her step-siblings.

Atiana looked stunning at Landon’s party. Pic credit: The Daily Stardust/BACKGRID

Atiana De La Hoya takes on Milan Fashion Week

Last month, Atiana wowed when she made an appearance at Milan Fashion Week.

She turned heads while attending the Diesel event as she rocked a multi-colored strapless dress, denim knee-high boots, and a lime green handbag.

The star began modeling when she was 14 and has worked with brands such as Pretty Little Thing and shoe retailer DSW.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are still living apart

Meanwhile, despite getting married earlier this year, Kourtney revealed this week that she still doesn’t live with her now-husband Travis.

The reality TV star, 43, opened up about their unconventional living arrangements, stating that it has to do with the challenges that come with blending two families.

Kourtney shares her three children, Mason, Reign, and Penelope, with her ex-partner Scott Disick. As well as being the father to Landon and step-dad to Atiana, Travis also shares a daughter, 16-year-old Alabama, with his ex-wife Shanna.

“I think we’re in the place where we’re figuring out how to blend our households and our kids,” the oldest Kardashian sister told Amanda Hirsch on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. “For the most part, we’re getting those things in place. We do family dinner every Sunday night with all the kids at his house.”

She added, “There will be [a joint house]. We want our kids to also feel really comfortable and they have both lived in their homes their whole lives, for the most part, and they each have their rooms. And we are a block away.”