Asking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will get you this trite answer, says Royal expert

It is no secret that Prince Harry and his Royal family, which includes King Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, have strained relations.

The animosity between them seems so great that, as Monsters and Critics have reported, King Charles may never see his grandchildren, Prince Louis and Princess Lilibet, again.

King Charles was at Balmoral during August and reportedly made plans for the monarchy’s future without Prince Harry or Meghan, which doesn’t bode well for their relationship.

While Kate and Prince William’s children visit Balmoral this summer, no one can mention Prince Harry and Meghan’s names around the children.

Prince Harry and Meghan have a lot of work to do to repair these relationships, but there hasn’t been much progress, even in the wake of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

As Prince Harry and Meghan are touring the world instead of visiting with King Charles and fixing things, reports are surfacing that those who ask about the royal couple get one short phrase as an answer.

Here’s what happens if people mention Prince Harry and Meghan’s names

Royal expert and former Member of Parliament Gyles Brandreth is spilling the tea about what the Royal Family says about Prince Harry and Meghan.

Brandreth has said that while Prince Harry and Meghan are still a large part of the Royal family, even if they aren’t about and is quoted by the Express as revealing their names ‘do not crop up very often.”

When they do, the royal family and their courtiers reply with one short sentence rather than say what could be on their minds.

Brandreth says that if anyone mentions Prince Harry or Meghan, “courtiers flinch almost imperceptibly and change the subject – or, if that’s not possible, refer to them obliquely as’ persons who live overseas’.”

He finished, “Mention the Sussexes to other members of the royal family … and they simply smile briefly and say, “We wish them all the best”– and “nothing else.”

Prince Harry and Meghan still have time to mend things with King Charles; it may take the right moves at the right time.

