Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis wrote letters of support for Danny Masterson ahead of rape trial

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are making headlines after their letters of support for Danny Masterson have become one hot topic.

Yesterday Danny was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted of two counts of rape in May.

Now it’s come out that Mila and Ashton were among several friends and family members who wrote letters on behalf of Danny before his sentence was handed down.

The three starred together on That ’70s Show and have remained friends ever since.

Danny and Ashton even created and starred on the Netflix show The Ranch until Danny was written out amid his now-convicted rape allegations.

Recent events haven’t changed Danny’s friendship with Ashton and Mila.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis wrote letters of support for Danny Masterson

Good Morning America was the first to break the news that the couple sent letters of support to the judge to speak to their friend’s character.

Although their full letters were not revealed, GMA shared clips of what Ashton and Mila wrote about Danny. Ashton reportedly referred to Danny as a “role model,” while Mila said Danny had “exceptional character.”

Along with the Good Morning America report, social media has been buzzing about Danny’s sentencing and letters of support.

One of Danny’s victims, Niesha Trout, also confirmed that his famous friends gave him character references.

“The letters will be leaked soon, but I want you all to know that post Danny Masterson’s conviction & after they read all of the gruesome sworn-under-oath testimony of 5 of Danny’s victims, Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis submitted letters to the judge asking her for leniency on Danny,” read Niesha’s tweet.

When asked how she knew this, Niesha replied she was one of Danny’s victims, so she gets all the information on the case.

Pic credit: @nieshatrout/Twitter

Lisa Bartley, an Investigative Producer at ABC7 Eyewitness News in Los Angeles, also used Twitter to reveal Mila and Ashton wrote letters, and she has them.

Pic credit: @LisaBartleyABC7/Twitter

What have Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis said about Danny Masterson’s rape crimes?

To date, besides the letter of support, Mila has remained quiet about what happened with Danny. Ashton, though, addressed the situation earlier this year when speaking with Esquire.

“Ultimately, I can’t know. I’m not the judge. I’m not the jury. I’m not the DA. I’m not the victim. And I’m not the accused. And so, in that case, I don’t have a space to comment. I just don’t know,” the actor expressed to the magazine.

Ashton also added that he hoped Danny would “be found innocent of the charges brought against him.”

Stay tuned because there will no doubt be more to this story about the letters Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher wrote as character references for Danny Masterson ahead of his rape sentencing.