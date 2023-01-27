Ashley Tisdale rocked the perfect balance of down-to-earth and up in the clouds earlier today, rocking comfy undies in bed to promote her brand, Being Frenshe.

The 37-year-old star evoked warm and fuzzy feelings, spritzing perfume while nestled in a white comforter cloud surrounded by a spectacular view.

Not to mention, she couldn’t have looked cozier in a white tank top with tall socks and undies, and her hair featuring light, delicate waves.

Set to the ultra-relaxing beat of What Would I Do? by Strawberry Guy, the video also showed Ashley lathering up in a massive marble tub.

At the very end, she took relaxation to the next level, slipping into a gray loungewear set to ponder new products.

She captioned the share, “Currently dreaming up some new scents for @beingfrenshe, thinking about the moods I want to evoke that we haven’t touched yet. I can’t wait for you guys to have these 🤍.”

Ashley Tisdale shared new favorite Being Frenshe scent

Ashley shared a cheeky Instagram Post last week, singing Popular from Wicked to show love for the Being Frenshe scent Cashmere Vanilla.

The stunning New Jersey native appeared fresh-faced and vibrant, her hair casually flowing to the side with natural texture.

She pointed to a series of products from the Soothe & Comfort Cashmere Vanilla Collection, which includes everything from body wash and hydrating lotion to bath bombs and linen mist.

The calming collection, along with all the other Being Frenshe wellness products, are sold at Target in what can only be described as ultimate convenience.

Ashley Tisdale opened up about alopecia to promote Being Frenshe blog

Beyond her obvious skills as an actress, singer, and producer, Ashley is adored by her fans for always being so candid and open about real-life struggles.

The High School Musical star recently shared her struggles with alopecia and hair loss, inviting followers to join the discussion on Being Frenshe’s blog.

She frequently promotes her thriving brand on social media, and it’s not uncommon for her to touch on “taboo” topics.

Other popular blog posts on the company’s page include 3 Things Not To Do First Thing In The Morning, I Tried It: Reiki Massage for Energy Cleanse, and How To Have A Spa-Like Facial At Home.

Ashley looked effortlessly amazing in the post as she talked about her experience with alopecia, wearing a black hoodie with a white T-shirt underneath.

She wrote about how common these issues are in the caption, adding, “Sometimes it’s connected to hormones, other times to heredity, and for me, it’s connected to stress overload.”

Ashley shared several tips and tricks for managing hair loss in the blog post, including treatment options and lifestyle changes.

She even threw in some diet advice, saying, “Eating with a focus on gut health also helps me thrive. This time, I followed the autoimmune paleo diet for 30 days. I like it because it’s full of vegetables, fruit, fermented foods, seafood, poultry, and herbs.”

Still, the most important piece of wisdom she offered those struggling is to always remember that you’re not alone.