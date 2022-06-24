Ashley Tisdale welcomes summer in thigh-skimming shorts

Ashley Tisdale posing close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Ashley Tisdale is stunning in skimpy shorts for a massive summer celebration.

The High School Musical star made it a leggy affair as she enjoyed a sunny and shady walk earlier this week, posting photos from her outing to her Instagram and rocking a super-cute matching set.

Ashley Tisdale’s still got it in leggy summer shorts

The 36-year-old, this month making swimwear headlines as she revealed a bikini she loves, put her fit figure on show while on suburban streets and enjoying the fresh air.

Ashley opted for tiny cream shorts and a matching shacket with black buttons – she undid two out of three buttons to peep her toned tummy, also flashing her tan legs as she added flat moccasin shoes with gold embellishments.

Also throwing in a black leather shoulder bag and statement shades, the actress posed with one hand to her head, then going for a close-up with a swipe as she big-time drew attention to her legs.

“There’s nothing better than summer,” the former Disney star wrote.

Ashley had confirmed being a sun-worshipper earlier this summer as she stunned fans in a strapless black bikini while poolside. Here shouting out ab-sculpting brand Emsculpt, the mom of one wrote: “It’s always sunny somewhere. ☀️Thanks to #emsculptneo for keeping me bikini ready @btlaesthetics @emsculptneo.” Emsculpt is also promoted by actress Drew Barrymore and reality star Savannah Chrisley.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Anyone following Tisdale’s Instagram sees the effort she puts into her wellness. In 2020, the star founded her Frenshe wellness site. She told Elle that she jumped into wellness “when my anxiety was at an all-time high and I was searching for answers to all that was happening. I met with so many doctors, as well as holistic and regular practitioners, and what I gathered was how important it is to live a clean lifestyle that’s also balanced.”

Ashley Tisdale appreciates the little things in life

Ashley regularly posts tender moments as infant daughter Jupiter grows up. She continued by saying that she appreciates “small moments. Yes, we should strive to do big things, but it’s the little moments that we take with us along the way.” The blonde has been married to Christopher French since 2014. In March 2021, the couple welcomed their first baby. Ashley recently shared a gorgeous photo of her munchkin enoying a sunny beach: “Malibu, excited to spend my summer with you,” she captioned the gallery.