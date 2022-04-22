Ashley Tisdale waters her plants pantless

Ashley Tisdale posing close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Ashley Tisdale is making sure her plants stay healthy and showing off her toned legs at the same time. The High School Musical alum is fresh from an Instagram post marking Earth Day, and it was definitely #mothernature in these photos.

Posting for her 14 million+ followers, the actress and singer shared a gallery of snaps appreciating Mother Earth, with the opening shot definitely turning heads.

Ashley Tisdale appreciates nature for Earth Day

Looking stunning in a pastel and pale green sweater worn oversized and as part of a no-pants outfit, Ashley posed on an outdoor deck and holding a metal watering can as she tended to her plants. The blonde wore pull-on black leather ankle boots as she drew attention to her tan pins, with the finish proving both casual and quirky.

Ashley’s post also included a gorgeous shot of 1-year-old daughter Jupiter Iris sitting on grass, with further snaps seeing Tisdale out and amid nature. The star then shared a video of herself stretching out her arms and from a sandy beach, here showing off her figure in brown bikini bottoms and a knitted striped cardigan.

The celebratory post also included a reminder of Ashley’s fierce workout body as she posed in a matching spandex set and with her infant daughter in a stroller.

Taking to her caption, the Zack & Cody actress wrote: “Appreciation post to mother earth for nurturing and sustaining us!! 🌎Happy Earth Day! On @frenshe we’re sharing easy tips and non-toxic product recommendations that I’ve used to help lessen my environmental footprint in my daily life. Check it out.”

Ashley is CEO of her Frenshe wellness brand, one bringing fans educational info and product recommendations spanning from gut health to clean beauty. Just yesterday, the mom of one showed how seriously she takes her wellness with a sun-drenched and backyard yoga session.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ashley Tisdale swears by yoga and pilates

Posing in tight shorts and balancing on one leg and with closed eyes, Tisdale told fans:

“Taking a moment to be present in my body and showing gratitude for it’s [sic] strength. ☀️ The journey this past year back to loving my body has been a hard one but I’m SO thankful for all it’s done for me.” Throwing in a little influencer promo as she earned herself some top-up cash, the 36-year-old also name-dropped fat-burning product Emsculpt Neo amid mentions of yoga and Pilates.