Ashley Tisdale stuns in weekend bikini she loves

Ashley Tisdale close up. Pic credit: @ashleytisdale/Instagram

Ashley Tisdale kept it cute and simple as she stunned in a low-key bikini selfie this weekend.

The High School Musical actress snuck in a quick story for her 14.8 million Instagram followers yesterday, showing off her sensational figure and shouting out a brand she loves.

Ashley Tisdale stuns in fuss-free bikini selfie

Posing at home and by a white-framed door, the 36-year-old sent out a slight and knowing smile as she flaunted her trim figure, opting for a baby blue and low-cut bikini with a bralette top and sporty-style bottoms.

Wearing her highlighted hair down and a small amount of makeup, the New Jersey native showed off her trim abs and toned legs as she also rocked a chic French manicure and peeped her arm butterfly tattoo.

A simple gold bangle was the only accessory as Ashley wrote:

“Love this suit @bondeyeswim.”

Ashley Tisdale takes a bikini selfie. Pic credit: @ashleytisdale/Instagram

Bond-eye Swim boasts over 160,000 Instagram followers and is a favorite for fitness guru Brooke Burke and Olympic athlete Shawn Johnson. Ashley, who runs her own Frenshe wellness brand, goes pretty low-key on the brand shout-outs on Instagram, although she has partnered with ab-training equipment brand Emsculpt.

In May, the blonde stunned fans with her defined abs while posing poolside and in a strapless bikini top and slit sarong. “It’s always sunny somewhere,” she wrote, then thanking Emsculpt Neo for keeping her “bikini ready.”

Ashley also places emphasis on her mental health.

Ashley Tisdale knows good self-care with Frenshe wellness brand

Shouting out her brand and overall wellbeing just before June, Ashley posed in a white shirt, telling fans: “I feel like it’s SO important for my mental health to have places to go to when I need to calm my anxiety.” She added: “Nature is so healing for me, even if it’s just going in my backyard or on a quick walk it always resets my mood. Today on @frenshe we’re talking all about the exact science of why our environment influences our mental health. What’s your happy place?”

Also boasting wellness brands are mogul Gwyneth Paltrow with her GOOP company and reality star Kourtney Kardashian, CEO of Poosh. Ashley regularly posts skincare rituals and healing therapies she comes across. She’s even braved an ice bath, where she managed to last the entire minute.

Ashley is followed by fellow High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens, plus celebrities including model Kaia Gerber, actress Kaley Cuoco, and country singer Jessie James Decker.