Ashley Tisdale stuns in thigh-skimming LBD for end of ‘sundress season’

Ashley Tisdale is squeezing out every last bit of “sundress season” before heading into the upcoming winter months.

The High School Musical alum, 37, let her 15.1 million Instagram followers know that she was not going to miss out on the opportunity to share a photo in a classic little black dress.

Ashley’s latest photo showed her sitting on a small stool with her legs out wide as she peered off “into the distance.”

Her highlighted hair was styled in loose waves with a middle part and her makeup was kept subtle and neutral-toned.

The former Disney Channel star kept it simple in her black sundress, which appeared to feature a tie in the middle and scrunchy cap sleeves.

The dress fell right above the actress’ knees, allowing her to show off her glowing, bronzed legs.

Ashley Tisdale shares her last LBD photo before the end of summer

To say “goodbye” to the summer season, Ashley said that she had to post one more photo of herself in a sundress.

She wrote, “Before sundress season is offically over!”

The glamour shot had fans chiming in to remind Ashley just how gorgeous she looked in her all-black outfit, with comments such as “YESS QUEEN!!! So gorg” and “You look great!”

The end of summer isn’t the only thing Ashley is addressing this month, however.

Her other most recent Instagram post was in regards to Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, which is marked during September of every year to bring awareness to the disease.

Ashley Tisdale speaks out for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

In a video posted this week, Ashley recorded herself speaking about her experience working with St. Jude Children’s Hospital and the importance of working toward finding a cure for childhood cancer.

The actress recounted a time she had previously visited the hospital and met a young boy who was receiving chemotherapy. She remembered seeing him again, four years later, walking out of the hospital cancer-free.

“Everything counts, even if you could just donate a dollar, five dollars, twenty dollars, anything that you can, it would just mean so much to me and the families at St. Jude Children’s Hospital,” she said in the video.

“For Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, I’m joining @stjude to raise awareness and help cure childhood cancer. Working with St. Jude has been a huge part of my heart for so many years, and I’ve seen the amazing things they’ve done for these kids and their families,” she continued in the caption.

After becoming a mother herself last year, it’s no surprise why Ashley has put raising money to fight childhood cancer at the top of her priority list.