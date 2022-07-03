Ashley Tisdale stuns in birthday bikini on the beach

Ashley Tisdale close up. Pic credit: @ashleytisdale/Instagram

Ashley Tisdale is celebrating her birthday with fun and beachy photos.

The High School Musical alum is 37 and looking great.

She updated her Instagram over the weekend with photos and videos celebrating her life and her family, also showing off her sensational bikini body.

Ashley Tisdale turns 37 in skimpy bikini

The Frenshe wellness founder proved she’s living her best life as she opened all smiles and plonked on a beach towel while smiling and placing both hands up to her face – she wore fun and kiddy-like pink shades while flaunting her figure in a skimpy brown two-piece.

Showing off her toned stomach and legs and also opting for no filter, Ashley then shared a video of her beach hangout as she struck fun poses and threw her arms up in the air with an adult crowd.

The mom of one also featured daughter Jupiter during a tender moment showcasing her family life before returning with a fierce swimsuit selfie in a sporty and long-sleeved one-piece.

In a gushing caption, Ashley wrote: “My heart is so full ❤️ thank you all for my birthday wishes! My day started off with paddle boarding then hanging with my favorite people on the beach. I look around and I’m so blessed to have so many people in my life and my beautiful lil family. Jupiter took her first steps yesterday and that was by far my favorite gift! 37 here we come!!”

Ashley Tisdale’s husband sends love on star’s birthday

The blonde’s husband, Christopher French, was quick to update his social media with good wishes. The composer and producer, married to Ashley since 2014, took to Instagram, writing “Hey Girl, Happy Birthday The love of my life, you amaze me every day. I am so proud and inspired by who you are and who you’ve become these past few years. And even though you never let me take pictures of you, I love the adventure of life with you.” He added: “Happy Birthday my love,” also tagging Ashley’s Instagram handle.

Ashley and Christopher tied the knot in Santa Barbara, CA, where High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens was a bridesmaid. French is known for having dated sitcom star Kaley Cuoco. In March 2021, the couple welcomed daughter Jupiter Iris French.

Ashley’s post has now topped 150,000 likes. The star boasts over 14 million Instagram followers including model Kaia Gerber and singer Madison Beer.