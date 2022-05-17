Ashley Tisdale stuns in bathrobe while smelling good

Ashley Tisdale posing close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Ashley Tisdale is proving you don’t need Kardashian-level glam to pull off a stunning bathrobe look. The High School Musical alum recently updated her Instagram with a low-key and sunkissed video upping her self-care, also revealing she was using a product she claims makes her smell amazing.

Tisdale, 36, was likely promoting her Frenshe wellness brand as she applied a stick of product that remained mysteriously anonymous. The blonde did, however, showcase her flawless good looks in a textured and cozy robe as she showed how self-care is done.

Ashley Tisdale needs no flourishes in bathrobe video

Filmed 100% makeup-free, Ashley was seen baring the left part of her chest – enough to apply whatever it is that smells so amazing. The actress had gone with a white and heavy-set robe, also posing with closed eyes, a peaceful expression, plus her locks swept away from her face and into a low bun.

Rolling the product from her neck down to her shoulder, Ashley kept it calm and zen, sharing three seconds of content and writing:

“One of my favorite products to help soothe muscle tension and smells so good.”

Over 330,000 views have been clocked.

Ashley launched her brand just as the pandemic’s wellness and self-care trend began to boom.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I have done so much and experienced so much that I wanted to start to share my journey with my fans. The health-and-wellness space is so overwhelming sometimes. I have started to really turn my house into a nontoxic household. And I believe there’s a balance still,” she told The Thirty, adding: “I’m not someone who’s going to be completely pushing a nontoxic brand, but I do believe in a nontoxic kitchen and household items.”

Ashley Tisdale reveals her self-care rituals

Speaking of her own self-care, she continued: “There are rituals, like on Sunday, taking a bath and having “me” time. But really, the things that have helped me the most are meditation and allowing myself that time because I think that is such a self-love moment where you’re giving up time to just really get in touch with yourself.”

Also running wellness brands are reality star Kourtney Kardashian and new husband Travis Barker, actress Gwyneth Paltrow, plus model Miranda Kerr. Ashley’s brand retails “Frenshe-approved” products, including Vital Proteins collagen powders, Boheme soy, and wax candles, plus ILIA makeup. The brand’s Instagram boasts over 139,000 followers.