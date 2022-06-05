Ashley Tisdale stuns braless in slinky weekend dress

Ashley Tisdale posing close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Ashley Tisdale looks sensational as she goes braless while modeling a slinky red dress. The High School Musical alum tends to go low-key in cut-off shorts and tees on social media, but she glammed up as she posted to her stories with a dolled-up look.

Ashley, 36, looked ready for a date night as she showcased her tiny waist and curves in a gorgeous and silky number from designer Christopher Esber.

Ashley Tisdale stuns in red dress showing stunning figure

Shouting out the 2010-founded label, the blonde went selfie mode as she posed in front of a fun mirror with swirled and pink-painted edges.

Looking super-slim as she went low-cut and braless, the former Disney star peeped her toned abs via the dress’ cut-out paneling, also going barefoot and likely mid-way to prepping her completed look.

Wearing her long locks down, the Frenshe wellness founder held her smartphone in one hand, writing:

“ALSO LOVED MY DRESS @CHRISTOPHER_ESBER.”

Ashley Tisdale takes a selfie in a long dress. Pic credit: @ashleytisdale/Instagram

Christopher Esber is adored by celebrities, including singer Dua Lipa and actress Zendaya. Tisdale tends not to shout out clothing brands on social media, instead focusing on promoting her own Frenshe one. She joins the slew of celebrities capitalizing on the wellness trend – also boasting wellness-centric brands are mogul Gwyneth Paltrow via her GOOP line, plus reality star Kourtney Kardashian via her Poosh lifestyle brand.

Ashley Tisdale is done with doctors as she goes holistic

Speaking of her anxiety battles and getting nowhere with conventional and Western medical advice, Ashley told The Thirty:

Sign up for our newsletter!

“It was a big lesson. But it led me to this moment, which was creating Frenshe, the health-and-wellness blog of talking about my journey. I’m someone who always likes to dig deeper into health. I don’t like to jump to medicine on everything. It’s been a journey and a process. I’ve learned so much from all of the experts that I’ve been to.”

Ashley is hugely into non-toxic and planet-friendly products. “I have started to really turn my house into a nontoxic household. And I believe there’s a balance still. I’m not someone who’s going to be completely pushing a nontoxic brand, but I do believe in a nontoxic kitchen and household items. I think that life is about balance,” the mom of one added.

Ashley is raising daughter Jupiter, born in 2021 and shared with husband Christopher French. The couple married in 2014 in Santa Barbara, CA.