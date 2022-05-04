Ashley Tisdale shows off stunning bikini body

Ashley Tisdale posing close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Ashley Tisdale is showing off her jaw-dropping bikini body poolside. The High School Musical alum turned heads on Instagram this week, posing with one arm up in the air as she highlighted her tiny waist and toned abs, and her post came with what she claims is behind it.

Opting for a post earning her a little top-up cash, the actress stunned her 14.5 million followers, clearly proving it’s already a Hot Girl Summer.

Ashley Tisdale stuns in tiny summer-ready bikini

Going mermaid style in a strapless and bandeau bikini top, the blonde posed with one leg a little folded and her foot on tip-toe while backed by a lap pool.

Showing off her glam surrounds as she stood on the immaculate stone terrace and amid greenery, Ashley flashed one of her toned legs as she also wore a matching black wraparound skirt, with shades completing the look.

All pouty and definitely going cute face, slim waist, the 36-year-old wrote:

“It’s always sunny somewhere. ☀️Thanks to #emsculptneo for keeping me bikini ready @btlaesthetics @emsculptneo.”

The post clocked an easy 40,000 likes in under four hours. It also earned Tisdale cash.

The former Disney star confirmed her partner status with EMSCULPT, a brand reality Savannah Chrisley has also influenced for, via her caption. Pay when following is in the millions can be handsome on Instagram, as experts at Vox have outlined. They state:

“Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post! Especially if the content is on Youtube and the influencer is in the gaming industry.”

Fans aren’t just eyeing up the gym-honed body, though.

Ashley Tisdale opens up on her wellness and food

“A lot of people always ask me about my skin and how I have such clear skin. I did a post one time on my Instagram saying I’m dairy-free, and so obviously everyone thought just cut out dairy,” Ashley told The Thirty, adding: “But that is not what I was really trying to explain. It’s more about, to me, dairy is a food sensitivity. And by limiting my food sensitivities in my body, it causes less inflammation. It’s just learning about your body and what you’re sensitive to and limiting those things.”

Ashley is CEO of her Frenshe wellness brand and Frenshe Interiors company.