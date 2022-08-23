Ashley Tisdale stuns on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Izumi Hasegawa/Hollywood Newswire

High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale knows a thing or two about balance. The star posted a picture that showcased her sculpted abs and her love of pizza.

The actress wore black and white patterned pants with a matching top. She left the collared shirt unbuttoned, and the black tube top she wore underneath showed off her fit figure.

Ashley smiled as she bit into a slice of pizza.

She wore her brown hair in loose waves, and her minimal makeup showed her summer glow. Her tan only emphasized her toned midriff.

The second photo showed the star in a meditative pose with her legs crossed and palms facing up. Both images showed off the actress’s collection of minimalist tattoos.

Tisdale’s TikTok blows up.

Recently, Tisdale has been going back to her East High days. The former Disney Channel star posted a TikTok that had High School Musical fans going wild.

Ashley posted a video of herself and TikTok star Chris Olsen lip-syncing to the song “I Want It All” from High School Musical 3: Senior Year. The star remembered every word of the song from the 2008 movie.

In the film, the song was sung by Tisdale’s character Sharpay and her brother Ryan. Many of the film’s famous fans commented on the video.

Among the fans were fellow Disney star Christy Carlson Romano and High School Musical costar KayCee Stroh.

Back to High School Musical

Ashley isn’t the only HSM star who’s been heading back to high school. Two of her fellow stars have also posted HSM-related content lately.

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens recently posted pictures of themselves in front of the high school where the original film was filmed, leading fans to wonder if a reunion may be in the works.

The film that made Tisdale a star came out over 15 years ago. The actress went on to star in the TV show Hellcats and continued voicing characters on various Disney Channel animated shows.

The actress and singer’s most recent role was as a panelist on the reality show The Masked Dancer. The show is a spinoff of the hit show The Masked Singer.

The Disney star joined other panelists, including Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, and Brian Austin Green. The show has been renewed for a second season, but it’s unknown whether Ashley Tisdale will continue judging the competition.