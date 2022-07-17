Ashley Tisdale offers views with weekend bath soak

Ashley Tisdale close up. Pic credit: @ashleytisdale/Instagram

Ashley Tisdale is upping her self-care and offering major New York City views as she enjoys a luxurious weekend bath soak.

The High School Musical star is fresh from a massive Instagram gallery documenting her travels to the Big Apple. Posting on Sunday, Ashley delighted her 14.9 million followers with terrace dining, a sensual soak, plus a brave cold bath from her hotel’s spa.

Ashley, 37, values self-care enough to have founded her Frenshe wellness brand, with the slides showing fans how it’s done.

Opening in selfie mode as she rocked a chic sleeveless top, Ashley posed in shades and from under an awning with flower decor as she peeped her menu.

The mom of one returned with a swipe right all soaking wet and from a deep-soaking marble tub – posing with her back to the camera and placing both hands near her head, Ashley gazed out onto NYC’s views via large windows, with a small pot of product on the bath’s ledge shouting out her Frenshe brand.

Also shared was a sushi platter, plus footage of the blonde braving a night-lit plunge. Here, Tisdale wore a thin-strapped white swimsuit while managing one full minute in the frigid waters.

“When in NYC,” a caption read.

Anyone swiping right to the end also saw a snap of Ashley in comfy white sweats as she chilled from her hotel room bed while enjoying an under-eye mask. Ashley’s Frenshe website retails a range of “Frenshe-approved” beauty products, including the $48 ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint and candles by Boheme.

Ashley Tisdale is done with toxic household stuff

Speaking to The Thirty about caring for the planet as well as herself, the mom of one revealed: “The health-and-wellness space is so overwhelming sometimes. I have started to really turn my house into a nontoxic household. And I believe there’s a balance still. I’m not someone who’s going to be completely pushing a nontoxic brand, but I do believe in a nontoxic kitchen and household items.”

Ashley Tisdale says her skin responds best with no dairy

Dairy-free headlines were once made by Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian, but the 43-year-old isn’t alone.

“A lot of people always ask me about my skin and how I have such clear skin. I did a post one time on my Instagram saying I’m dairy-free, and so obviously everyone thought just cut out dairy. But that is not what I was really trying to explain. It’s more about, to me, dairy is a food sensitivity. And by limiting my food sensitivities in my body, it causes less inflammation,” Tisdale added.