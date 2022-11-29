Ashley Tisdale let go of tension in a relaxing bath. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

High School Musical alum Ashley Tisdale shared a steamy bathtime photo earlier today to promote Being Frenshe’s Balance & Harmony collection.

The 37-year-old New Jersey native went braless in a skintight white tank top with itty-bitty straps as she got her R&R on in a green-tiled tub with a rolled towel behind her neck for extra comfort.

While the rest of her body was hidden under the milky water, Ashley propped one leg up, offering a cheeky glimpse of her sun-kissed skin.

Ashley kept her hair out of the way in a large black clip and donned a series of both hoops and stud earrings.

The snap also captured an array of products from her line, all strategically set out by the tub.

She captioned the share, “Taking some time with the @beingfrenshe Balance & Harmony collection to recenter myself after this long weekend🤍 Smells like cedarwood, bergamot, and fresh ginger.. the perfect winter scent!”

Ashley Tisdale posed in silky cream set to break out her winter wardrobe

Ashley skipped right over the end of autumn and broke out her winter wardrobe last week, and boy, does it look appealing!

She posed in a chic, modern chair wearing a shiny cream-colored set featuring a button-down shirt and flowy pants.

Her signature blonde locks hung gracefully over the shirt’s oversized collar, and she donned a thoughtful expression on her stunning face.

Staying true to her style, Ashley kept her makeup light and accessorized with nothing more than a simple gold bracelet.

“I’m just so happy to finally break out my winter wardrobe,” said the Disney Channel teen icon.

Ashley Tisdale shopped in cute color block sweater to promote Being Frenshe

In case you haven’t already heard the good word, Ashley is the founder of her very own line of skincare products called Being Frenshe.

She recently took her friend, former child actor Chris Olsen, on a shopping spree to stock up on everything from body washes and lotions to bath bombs and candles.

The pair playfully strolled through the store, throwing a variety of products into the red basket as they went.

The talented actress and singer rocked a cozy pink and burgundy color block sweater with a pair of blue jeans for the outing, sporting her hair down in chic waves.

Earlier this month, Ashley spoke of her bustling business during an interview with Marie Claire, saying, “My job is to take baths and take showers and indulge in self-care. Of course, there’s also the marketing and less-glamorous day-to-day activities that come with running a business. But it’s all about balance, right?”