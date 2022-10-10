Ashley Tisdale in black Daisy Dukes sports kitty ears

Ashely Tisdale gets ready for halloween wearing cat ears as she joins her family for lunch in Los Feliz. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Ashely Tisdale wore a casual outfit as she joined her family for lunch in Los Feliz, CA, this week.

The High School Musical star got into the Halloween spirit early as she accessorized her outfit with black lacy cat ears.

She wore an oversized black cardigan, paired with black cut-off Daisy Duke shorts and combat boots.

Tisdale’s hair was pulled back into a loose knot and she wore black sunglasses.

She looked relaxed as she carried her car keys and an iced coffee, with a green face mask hanging from one wrist.

It’s not the first time the actress and singer has sported the feline ears, having previously worn them while pregnant with her first child and showing off her baby bump, as reported by The Sun back in October 2020.

Ashley Tisdale wears cat ears and Daisy Dukes in Los Feliz, CA. Pic credit: SL, Terma / BACKGRID

Ashley Tisdale relaxes at the Jenni Kaye Ranch

Ashley is probably looking so relaxed as she has just spent time at the Jenni Kaye Ranch, located a few hours outside of LA in the idyllic setting of Santa Ynez.

A video posted on Ashley’s Instagram titled “life on the Jenni Kayne ranch”, showed Ashley chilling with her husband, Christopher French, and their daughter, Jupiter Iris.

The family practiced yoga and rode horses in the stunning Californian countryside.

Ashley added the song Yes I’m Changing by Tame Impala and captioned the video, “never want to leave this place @jennikaynehome.”

Ashley Tisdale has struggled with her anxiety

Ashley recently opened up about her own battles with anxiety and panic attacks in an essay for Cosmopolitan.

She states in the article, “When I was at my lowest, a makeup artist on set recommended Lucinda Basset’s Anxiety and Depression Program to me. It was life-changing. The book taught me how to ground myself and be present during moment of panic. Only then did I start to realize I didn’t have to let my anxiety rule me.”

Not only did she learn how to cope with her own mental health issues, but she also realized she wanted to help others too, and she set up her brand Being Frenshe, a range of personal wellness and beauty products.

She said of her new venture, “A lot of people thought I took a break from acting, but the truth is, I was focusing on Frenshe and my new role as a mother. Both jobs required a lot of focus, and I wanted to be intentional with the launch of the brand. Mental health is my purpose, and it’s a full-time job that I’ve fully dedicated myself to.”