Ashley Tisdale was cute and casual for a bathroom mirror selfie.

The actress sported a small brown crop top paired with an open button-up collared shirt featuring vertical blue and white stripes. The top showed off her toned midriff, which she worked hard for after giving birth.

Ashley went full-on casual with her comfy white pants that were high-waisted and loose around her legs. She was barefoot for a genuinely carefree look, and her toes were painted white.

The singer left her blonde locks loose, and they flowed free under a yellow hat that flared around her face to provide more coverage from the sun.

Ashley protected her eyes with sunglasses and posed with her phone in front of her face for the mirror selfie.

The High School Musical star accessorized her look with a gold necklace that recalled her golden hair and hat.

Ashley Tisdale rocks a casual outfit for a mirror selfie. Pic credit: @ashleytisdale/Instagram

Ashley Tisdale promotes her Being Frenshe line

Ashley is a successful actress but has also ventured into new business endeavors that she’s passionate about.

The businesswoman posted a video for her Being Frenshe wellness line. Being Frenshe was founded by Ashley, and its products can be found and purchased at Target.

The video showed off the products in open, airy spaces. In a video clip, Ashley applied the product on her leg while in the bathtub; she sat peacefully on a couch and a bed by a large window.

Ashley captioned her promotion, “currently dreaming up some new scents for @beingfrenshe, thinking about the moods I want to evoke that we haven’t touched yet. I can’t wait for you guys to have these.”

The post earned over 18,000 likes and was flooded with comments.

Ashley Tisdale talks about self-care

Ashley is often busy with her businesses, and after moving with a baby, things got even more stressful for her. She opened up to her fans about her stress and how she manages it in a video on Instagram.

The Disney star explained how hard it was to move with a baby, and to make matters more difficult, her whole family became sick with Covid. She often struggles with alopecia when stressed, as well as TMJ issues.

But she explained some of what she does to promote her self-care. She applied a face mask to relax and a magnesium stick to help with muscle relaxation and soreness along her jaw and neckline.

She explained that coming to love her body as it, especially after giving birth, has been extremely healing for her. She captioned her post, “take a moment with me.”