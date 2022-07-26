Ashley Tisdale flaunts firm buns in tight spandex

Ashley Tisdale shared a recent behind-the-scenes shot. Pic credit: @ashleytisdale/Instagram

Ashley Tisdale is showing off her firm glutes in a spandex look.

The High School Musical alum is currently in the news for launching her Being Frenshe bath and body care line at Target. The actress is hugely into non-toxic living and has finally jumped aboard the mass retail bandwagon.

Delighting her Instagram followers today with a gallery of photos, Ashley shared a life summary as she celebrated health and the great outdoors — making sure to include her products in the share as well as tender moments featuring daughter Jupiter.

Ashley’s post opened with a celebratory hike shot. The 37-year-old stood with her arms outstretched as she overlooked the Los Angeles skyline from a dusty path.

Fans saw the blonde rocking a loose white tank top and skintight shorts that showed off her toned legs.

A bathroom photo followed as the star shared bottles from her brand, with infant daughter Jupiter enjoying a guitar concert coming next. An extra adorable snap of Ashley’s 2021-born daughter gobbling a croissant while in her high chair further earmarked the actress’ motherhood —”Life lately,” a caption read.

Fans have left over 22,000 likes.

Ashley Tisdale’s wellness brand Frenshe retails at Target

Ashley’s Frenshe brand is named after husband Christopher French’s name. It launched in 2020, largely offering Poosh-style wellness blogging.

While the general public may think that celebrities simply put their name on brands and walk away with the paycheck, Tisdale is setting the record straight.

“It’s the hardest thing I’ve truly ever worked on,” she told Allure.

“Anyone who says it’s easy probably is putting just their name on it — [starting a beauty brand] is a full-time job. Bonus for anyone unable to purchase Gwyneth Paltrow’s pricey GOOP offerings? Everything’s under $17.”

Ashley Tisdale discovered better self-care over COVID

Continuing, the mom of one noted how her perspectives changed over the global pandemic.

“I was really creating these rituals to keep myself grounded [during the pandemic], and a lot of it had to do with my candles. I was realizing that, ‘Oh wow, when I open a window and light a candle, it changes my mood,'” she added.

The star initially branched into clean beauty and wellness to tackle crippling anxiety. She came up with the Frenshe name while on vacation in Mexico.

Frenshe is followed by 141,000 accounts on Instagram. Former costar Vanessa Hudgens is notably one of the followers of the brand.