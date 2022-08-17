Ashley Tisdale extends leg during weekend bath soak

Ashley Tisdale close up. Pic credit: @ashleytisdale/Instagram

Ashley Tisdale has been showing off her killer legs and self-care game as she enjoys a well-earned bath soak and promotes her new wellness brand.

The High School Musical actress is now retailing her Being Frenshe brand at Target, and she’s been busy promoting the whole thing on her Instagram.

Posting last weekend, the blonde sizzled as she kept clean with a deep soak, with the video getting leggy as she extended one leg out of the bath.

Sharing a post with her 15 million followers, Ashley posed in a brown swimsuit from a minimalistic and cube-like wooden bathtub.

All set with her candles and her oils, the mom of one was applying lotion and soaking up the goodness in the clip before blowing out her candle and enjoying a moment outside of the tub. Here, she wore a cozy white robe.

In a caption, Ashley wrote, “Soothe & comfort. This is one of the most personal scents to me, inspired by the toasted jasmine rice I make all the time. I wanted the Cashmere Vanilla scent for this mood to be super luxurious and give you that sense of toasty warmth. It smells sooo yummy and makes the room feel like a spa.”

Ashley Tisdale feeling the love amid Frenshe launch

Ashley, who is massively into natural and non-toxic products, is pulling a bit of a Poosh with her brand. Much like reality star Kourtney Kardashian, she kicked off with wellness blog posts before jumping into retailing.

“Feeling so much gratitude for my @frenshe community. This was really, truly made for all of you and I can’t even put into words how much it means to me to see you making @beingfrenshe a part of your life already. I am so thankful for you guys!!!!!” she wrote in a separate share.

Ashley Tisdale explains ‘best part’ of her range

Bonus points for anyone feeling inflation right now. Nothing from Ashley’s range costs more than $17.

“The best part about this line is that it’s not about taking a moment to do a full-fledged routine, but [something like] getting into the shower and using the body wash in the morning and feeling like, ‘Oh, mood boost’ — and it was only a shower, you know?” the star told Allure this summer.

Also retailing non-toxic beauty and wellness products is actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba.