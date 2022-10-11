Ashley Roberts shows off a hint of abs in double denim while strolling London

Ashley Roberts rocks glittering eye makeup. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Ashley Roberts rocked an all-denim chic look on a recent day out.

She wore a dark blue denim crop top with matching mid-rise jeans with a wide-cut flare at the bottom.

She also added clear sunglasses, gold earrings, and her signature natural makeup look.

The Pussycat Doll complemented the look with a white textured clutch bag and a pair of Sophia Webster glitter heels.

The jacket is from the brand Rotate, and the jeans are from Good American.

Over the years, Ashely Roberts has constantly reminded the world that she is truly a fashionista.

Ashley Roberts stuns in a denim luxury look. Pic credit: Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Ashley Roberts’s new show

Right after the Pussycat Dolls reunion tour was canceled, Ashley announced that she was starting her very own radio show, which talks about nothing but Y2k nostalgia, especially its music.

She revealed the new show to her fans and captioned it, “Super excited to announce I’ll be hosting my own radio show based around all the epic tunes of the 00’s. Get ready with me Saturday nights from 4-7pm on Heart 00’s.”

Ashley posed in a black butterfly-shaped top with silver beading, which showed off her amazing physique.

She paired the look with a pair of distressed denim jeans with a cutout shaped like a butterfly, inspired by her debut album, Butterfly Effect, which she released in 2014.

The singer wore a golden necklace, a dewy makeup look, and her signature bangs hairstyle.

This isn’t the first time she’s been on the air. Along with her own show, she cohosts a Heart FM radio show with close friends and fellow hosts Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston.

Ashley Roberts loves dancing

Ashley continued her incredible dancing career even when the Pussycat Dolls broke up. She frequently posts videos of herself dancing on social media. And she was a judge for the show Dancing on Ice for two seasons.

Just recently she was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2018 and finished as a runner-up with her partner Pasha Kovalev.

In an interview with Channel 4, she talked about her love of dancing by saying, “I think it’s the magic sauce of life, getting to dance and move your body. It’s so freeing, and it’s something I’m doing more of after doing Strictly, I’ve been doing more in my life since then because for a good ten years there, I didn’t. I wasn’t dancing, so Strictly kind of re-sparked that within my soul. It’s a good thing to do.”