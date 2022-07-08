Ashley Resch sizzles in skimpy lingerie with rear-view pose

Model Ashley Resch wowed fans once again with some sizzling lingerie photos. Pic credit: @ashleyresch/Instagram

Model Ashley Resch was heating up social media again, with several new shares that sent her fans and followers into a frenzy. In one share, she showed her new profile photo, which she felt deserved its own post.

Another featured her showing off some stunning attire on set for a video shoot. The 26-year-old OnlyFans star and Playboy Centerfold model grabbed attention with both posts featuring captivating looks.

It drove hundreds of fans into the comments section to praise her latest visuals, with some leaving emojis and others using descriptive words of praise for her beauty.

Ashley Resch wows fans with skimpy lingerie pics

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Ashley Resch showed off her new IG profile photo, which features her backside on full display as she delivers a rear-view pose. Resch wore a skimpy top and thong, showing off plenty of skin as she turned her head over her shoulder to stare at the viewer.

In addition to her curves and physique, Resch’s many tattoos were on display. They include the word faith on her left shoulder and various artwork from her midsection down the side of her hip and thigh.

She captioned the photo with “profile photo deserved a post” and credited the photographer Roalyver Lopez.

While the number of Likes her post received is unknown, it’s probably a large number. Resch has one million followers on her Instagram, including famous fans such as Chanel West Coast. Resch’s latest post had generated nearly 150 comments as of this writing.

She shared another scorching host post a day before the one above, which featured a series of photos in a sparkly black and white bra with matching shorts.

The blonde beauty sat in a director’s style chair and was rocking some gorgeous black lace-up high-heeled sandals to complete her scintillating look.

“Just in time for the video,” she remarked in her caption for the series of photos, the first of which features her smiling and raising both arms in the air with one knee bent.

In a second photo, Resch appears to be all business, giving a serious stare with more of her bikini bottoms on display as she rests both hands on the arms of her chair.

Ashley didn’t reveal what particular video she was on set for, leaving it a surprise for her fans. She’s previously appeared in Young Bucky’s First Date and The King of Calgary’s Running in My Shoes, according to her official website.

Fans react to Ashley Resch’s stunning photos

The latest images from Ashley Resch caused quite a commotion with her diehard Instagram fans, as they flooded the comments section with emojis and words praising her appearance.

“Gorgeous as always @ashleyresch 🔥😍🔥😍🔥😍🔥😍😍… oh love your tattoos!!” one fan remarked about her photos.

“Finest woman on @instagram and it’s not even close.. we love you @ashleyresch 🤍🌹,” another fan commented on her profile pic post.

Yet another individual referred to Ashley as “absolutely amazing” and “truly a goddess” based on her hot photos in the white and black bikini.

Ashley Resch regularly shares provocative photos and videos on her IG page like the ones shown above. In addition to having a free and subscriber OnlyFans page, she’s also part of the Playboy Centerfold website. The newer content site also features popular cosplayer and Twitch streamer Amouranth, providing exclusive photos and videos.