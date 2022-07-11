Ashley Resch in revealing lingerie for Playboy Centerfold 21 Laws set

Canadian model Ashley Resch poses for a selfie. Pic credit: @ashleyresch/Instagram

Canadian model Ashley Resch continues to stun her fans and followers with an assortment of sizzling images wearing skimpy or revealing attire.

In her latest photo series, the 26-year-old showed off in stunning lingerie as she teased a more exclusive set of pictures that her loyal fans could check out.

The latest content share grabbed plenty of attention, too, as fans were quick to react in the comments section, showering Resch with praise for her look.

Ashley Resch models skimpy lingerie for 21 Laws shoot

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, Ashley Resch once again turned up the heat for her faithful fans and followers as she modeled some revealing black lingerie in a series of four unique photos.

In the first, the Canadian model poses with one hand behind her head and the other resting on the top of a chair. She keeps one leg crossed in front of the other. Just behind her are dark curtains and a black and white framed picture hanging on the wall featuring men in suits.

However, most viewers probably weren’t paying attention to the background details as Resch posed seductively in her eye-catching lingerie.

In the photo series, she wears a skimpy black teddy with flower patterns all over it and a strap around her neck. The item features see-through portions and strategic cutouts in the middle area with more straps crisscrossing over her belly button and below her chest.

She’s gone without jewelry and completes the look with a pair of black lace-up high-heel sandals.

Her various tattoos are on full display in the images, along with plenty of skin. In the second photo, Resch is posing sideways with a knee resting on the chair cushion and one hand resting above her hip.

The last two pics have her seated in the chair for two other unique poses, and according to Resch, there’s much more to see.

“came from the north but i got hot as f*** 🐰 entire @the21laws set on my @playboycenterfold 🖤,” she wrote in her caption.

The 21 Laws Instagram reveals plenty of photos featuring models in skimpy attire and indicates it’s a “Private Members Club” that holds “The Key To Guilty Pleasures.” Fans need a unique login to access the website’s content or events.

Resch, along with well-known Twitch streamer Amouranth, is amongst the models who are part of the Playboy Centerfold platform, an alternative to the exclusive content site OnlyFans. She uses the platform in addition to having an OF page, which subscribers can access for $9.99 per month.

Fans and followers react to Resch’s sizzling pics

With each thirst trap that Ashley Resch drops on her followers, she’s able to cause quite a commotion, and the latest was no different. While Likes aren’t visible on her recent share, she’d received many comments praising her scorching hot photo set.

“Really one of the hottest women Itw bruh. Literally a goddess,” one fan commented on the IG post.

Pic credit: @ashleyresch/Instagram

Another fan remarked that Ashley Resch could probably have taken the role Pamela Anderson had on Baywatch if it was airing today.

Pic credit: @ashleyresch/Instagram

Yet another commenter brought up how they’re not really into tattoos but said Ashley’s ink grows on them with each photo series he sees.

Pic credit: @ashleyresch/Instagram

Resch has shown her body is a canvas when it comes to that ink, with gorgeous tattoos covering her right leg and arm and others on her left hip and arm.

According to her Instagram bio, Resch isn’t just a model providing racy content. She’s also a women’s activist with a degree in Gender Studies and Sociology. In an interview with Shoutout LA, she commented on her mentality regarding achieving success in life.

“I overcame the doubts of myself from internally and from others by staying strong in my faith and knowing that my life can be anything I want as long as I work hard and stay focused, so I did just that. I’ve learnt so much about myself and people, good and bad, but all learning lessons have lead back to mindset and truthfully life is all about what you believe you can accomplish,” Resch said.

She’s now been involved with social media modeling for six years and continues to grow her success. Ashley currently boasts one million followers on Instagram and has a TikTok following of nearly 600,000 as of this report.