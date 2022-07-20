Ashley Greene shows off baby bump in nude shower photo

Actress Ashley Greene went nude for her latest baby bump update. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

The 2000s era of Twilight may be over, but Ashley Greene is starting a new chapter in her life.

The 35-year-old actress is known for her role as Alice Cullen, but in real life, she’s a normal human (as far as we can tell), and she’s expecting her first baby with her husband, Paul Khoury.

The two married in 2018 after being engaged for about two years and are ready to start the next chapter of their lives when the baby arrives.

Ashley has shared most of the baby news via her Instagram feed, including the most recent snap of her growing baby bump.

The actress stood completely nude behind a steamy shower door with her hands over her chest.

The steam on the door blocks the most sensitive parts of the photo, but her baby bump is clearly visible around the steam.

Ashley Greene shares steamy nude pic showing off baby bump

She wrote, “Baby Khoury coming soon…” for her 1.9 million followers.

Ashley’s followers have left nearly 44,000 likes and over 200 comments on the photo since it was posted.

Ashley and Paul announced their pregnancy on Instagram on March 25.

Ashley wrote in the post, “I love you more than I’ve ever loved anything and somehow my heart just keeps expanding to love you EVEN more. I cannot wait to watch you share your light, love, and passion with our baby.”

The two seem over the moon as they await their first baby’s arrival, which should be sometime near the end of this year.

The two also celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary earlier this month, on July 6.

Ashley shared a few photos from different times in their relationship, including a snap from their wedding.

“I couldn’t ask for anything more. You’ve given it all to me and I’m so grateful I get to walk through life with my best friend. It has already been such an adventure with you and we’re about to embark on the biggest chapter yet! Best is yet to come baby,” Ashley wrote, seemingly excited for their parenthood journey together.

Other Twilight stars are expecting babies this year

As far as Twilight alums expecting children, Ashley Greene isn’t alone.

Kellan Lutz, known for his role as the lovable and tough Emmett Cullen, is expecting his second baby with his wife, Brittany Gonzales.

Peter Facinelli, known for his role as the heartthrob doctor and family head Carlisle Cullen and his fiancee Lily Anne Harrison are expecting their first child together. However, this is Peter’s fourth child in total.