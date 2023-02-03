Ashley Greene attended an event that left her feeling inspired this week.

February 3 marked 2023 Go Red For Women Day, but well-known names gathered ahead of time for a concert series. The American Heart Association held the Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection concert, which took place at the Jazz at Lincoln Center.

The purpose of the event was to raise awareness about women and heart disease. The concert also served as the kick-off for American Heart Month, which occurs all February.

As Ashley and actress Teri Hatcher watched, Sheryl Crow and Rita Ora performed for a crowd of philanthropic faces.

Red was the theme, representing life, vitality, and the heart. Ashley understood the assignment, dazzling in a strapless gown by Rita Vinieris.

Ashley shared an Instagram carousel loaded with content from her exciting night.

Ashley Greene stuns in red for American Heart Association

The first picture showed Ashley backstage wearing the red satin dress with a plunging neckline. Her tresses were styled to perfection, with a side part and soft curls complementing the vibe of the evening. Ashley also wore a magnificent sparkly necklace with lots of diamonds.

A swipe right revealed Ashley exchanging pleasantries with some beauty queens dressed in red and wearing sashes.

The third photo featured Ashley on the step-and-repeat, posing in front of the flashing lights of photographers. Ashley’s dramatic dress had a beautiful train that upped the wow factor of her look.

The final slide showed performer Sheryl Crow strumming away at her guitar while wearing red leather pants.

The Twilight actress wrote in her caption that the event was especially important as a new mom.

The AHA has raised awareness for heart attacks and strokes amongst pregnant and postpartum women. Since Ashley recently gave birth, the cause hit close to home.

Her caption read, “Let’s talk about last night I am so inspired by the incredible women I met at the @GoRedForWomen #RedDressCollection, especially the moms who survived heart attacks and strokes during pregnancy and postpartum. As a new mom, their stories really hit home for me. Just an incredibly inspiring evening I’m grateful to have been a part of #OurHearts.”

Ashley Greene talks about fitness

Ashley loves to splurge on food, so she has to work out to counteract those calories.

Ashley’s favorite exercises involved outdoor activities. She told Shape via PEOPLE, “Getting outdoors is so refreshing to me. It’s a combination of the exercise, soaking up my surroundings, and clearing my mind.”

The actress said she tried to start her day with a workout because it made her more productive.

As Ashley explained, the earlier she started the workout, the less likely she would be to come up with excuses.

You might find Ashley hiking or surfing and doing anything to keep her body moving.