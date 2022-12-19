Ashley Graham unveiled her stunning figure. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Ashley Graham heard she needed to do a 2000s-inspired look, and she delivered in a barely-there minidress that left little to the imagination and showed off her famous figure.

The 35-year-old fashion model stuck her tongue out in the first photo, giving a gorgeous glimpse at her profile in the revealing number, which included straps from front to back.

The glitzy garment also featured a low-scooping neckline and glamorous sash cascading off the front of the skirt.

Ashley wore her silky dark locks in what can only be described as a very Y2K hairstyle, with a spiky bun and two strands left out to frame her flawless face.

The cherry on top of the unexpected look was the sparkly golden eyeshadow accentuating her big, brown eyes.

As always, she kept it real in the caption, writing, “when it’s @torikelly’s 30th and she says 2000s, I show up in my bday freakum dress, ikyk 😜😜 (also the amount of tape I had to use to keep these girls up was obnoxious)

Ashley Graham stunned in see-through fishnet dress for TIME Person of the Year

Ashley made major waves at TIME’s 2022 Person of the Year Reception earlier this month, sporting a shimmering sheer fishnet dress with black lingerie underneath.

The five-foot-ten bombshell struck numerous poses in the daring ensemble to highlight her enviable curves from every angle.

Ashley’s hair was slicked back under a hood, with two thin, undulating strands left out, and she accessorized with a delicate chain necklace.

She excitedly wrote, “uh-huh-honeycelebrating @time PERSON OF THE YEAR!!!”

Ashley Graham dazzled in diamonds to promote Pandora collaboration

Ashley recently partnered with the Danish jewelry brand Pandora and took to social media to share a few of her favorite selections.

The brunette beauty rocked an array of lab-created gems over a skintight black top as she urged her 19.5M followers to treat themselves to the “new 2.0 carat ring.”

Rather than being over-the-top indulgent in style, the necklace, bracelets, earrings, and rings expressed a simple elegance that is just so Ashley.

Not to mention, the Diamonds by Pandora collection is a top choice for the stunning star because the pieces are made using renewable energy and 100% recycled silver and gold.

During a recent interview with People magazine, Ashley spoke about her partnership with Pandora and what it represents, saying, “It’s interesting to think about how, as women, we just are constantly living in our lives, and we are met with hardship or we’re met with obstacles or we’re met with celebrations — but we rarely take a moment to say, ‘I made it through that.’ or ‘Good job.'”

She added, “What we wanted to do with this Pandora collection is to celebrate women and their milestones, big and small.”