Ashley Graham is beautiful and fashionable. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Ashley Graham looked gorgeous as she posed for photos before the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York last night.

The model and TV presenter looked stunning wearing a dark brown satin off-the-shoulder dress that looked like a deconstructed trench coat by American fashion designer Peter Do.

She accessorized her look with a statement buckle belt and gold wedge sandals that showed off her long legs.

In her ears, she wore gold braided earrings and had her long dark hair pulled back into a chic knot.

Her skin was glowing as she wore bronzed makeup and nude lips to match the warm tones in her outfit.

During a red-carpet interview with Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, Ashley said she hoped Peter Do would win the coveted Womenswear Designer of the Year award. However, the award went to Catherine Holstein of Khaite New York.

Ashley Graham celebrates body positivity at the CFDA Awards

Ashely always comes across as super positive and funny in interviews and on social media. When asked by Access on the red carpet how she stays so body positive she replied, “every day is a new journey of body acceptance and I think that that’s the most important thing for people to remember. It’s ok if it’s not just something you innately feel all the time.”

She continued to joke with the interviewer and when asked how she is managing to juggle life with her three kids she said “as long as I don’t see any blood or bones we’re all good!”

Ashely currently has three boys, Issac, 2, and twins Malachi and Roman who were born in January 2021.

Ashley Graham celebrates her birthday with Revlon

Ashley celebrated her 35th birthday on October 30th and set herself a challenge to do her makeup in 35 seconds in collaboration with the American cosmetics brand.

Using Revlon’s Color Stay Matte Lite Crayon in the shade Ruffled Feathers, she only manages to do her red lipstick before her timer runs out.

But she continues to show her 19.3 million followers the rest of her makeup look as she prepares for a birthday dinner with her husband, Justin Ervin, to whom she has been married for over 12 years.

In a caption to go along with the funny video she writes, “IT’S MY 35TH BIRTHDAY! 🥳 Get ready with me… in 35 seconds 🤔wearing @revlon colorstay matte lip crayon in ruffled feathers 💋.”