Ashley Graham is getting into the holiday spirit after recently attending a Halloween party in a fun costume.

The plus-size model dressed up as an angel, though, added a bit more color to her look than what you might assume.

She rocked a light and dark blue, thigh-skimming minidress that appeared to show pictures of Italy on it. The dress was super tight, with thick straps, and flattered her figure.

She paired the look with a pair of white wings to make an actual costume and matched them to her shoes, which were white strappy heels.

Her hair was pulled back sleek and tight into two pigtails that were made into buns on the top of her head. She matched her makeup to her outfit, going for blue eyeshadow and glossy pink lipstick. It also looked as if she had two little jewels stuck to her temples to give off a sparkling, glittery feel.

She did add some jewelry, which appeared to be fun little shapes, including pink earrings and a blue and white ring.

Ashley Graham dressed as an angel for a Halloween party that included Nicola Peltz-Beckham

She shared a series of pictures of the outfit in a carousel, which included a close-up of her makeup and a full-body picture of the whole outfit.

She also shared a shot from the party she attended, in which she posed with Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham. Brooklyn appeared to be dressed as a knight, and it’s unclear what Nicola was, but she wore a white flowy dress with a cross necklace.

In a couple of fun video clips, Ashley was seen throwing her hand toward the camera saying, “God bless you. God bless you. God bless you. I’m a Y2k angel.”

In another clip, she was singing an opera song, perhaps an ode to the Italian pictures on her dress.

She captioned the series, “Voice of an angel 👼🏼,” and it received over 69k likes, including from former Victoria’s Secret model Taylor Hill and socialite Paris Hilton.

Ashley recently shared a makeup video using Revlon products

Ashley has long been an ambassador for Revlon makeup and recently shared a video of herself putting on their makeup while sharing some facts about herself.

She put on foundation as she revealed she lived in 5 different states growing up before moving to New York City at the age of 17 to pursue modeling. The foundation she wore was the Revlon Colorstay Longwear foundation with SPF 20.

