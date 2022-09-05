Ashley Graham stuns in plunging skintight dress

Ashley Graham’s skin is glowing and her hair is flowing for a selfie. Pic credit: @ashleygraham/Instagram

Supermodel Ashley Graham looks stunning in a plunging dress that puts her curves on display in a new photo.

The 34-year-old model has earned praise for her body positivity stance and for sharing photos showing her cellulite and stretch marks.

The beautiful mother of three rocked a cutout dress with her stretch marks out on the VMAs red carpet last week. She was also a presenter at the star-studded award show.

Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin, welcomed twins at a home birth at the beginning of the year.

The pair have their hands full as she gave birth to a son in 2020, which makes it three children under the age of 3.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl has a popular podcast, Pretty Big Deal with Ashley Graham, in which she talks to her celebrity friends and gets candid about body image and raising three children.

Ashley Graham stuns in a plunging body-hugging dress

Graham opted for vibrant colors as she looked stunning in a plunging dress that complimented her luscious curves.

The veteran model shared the selfie on her Instagram Story in which she donned a two-toned outfit.

The plunging orange top matched the long dark pink skirt as she struck a pose for the mirror selfie.

The mother of three took her high bun to new heights as the hairdo accentuated her dazzling facial features.

Graham accessorized with gold hoop earrings and natural-looking make-up as she gave the camera a pout.

The curvy model knows a thing or two about rocking a skintight dress.

She previously shared a photo in an Alejandro dress for a must-see IG snap.

Ashley Graham gets candid about raising three children under the age of three

In an interview with Parents, Graham had an honest conversation about raising three infants.

The family of five had to relocate from their New York apartment to a more spacious home in New Jersey.

In the interview, she also talked about how their eldest son, 2-year-old Isaac, interacts with his two younger siblings.

“He is so obsessed with them. They’re already all wrestling together. It’s just so cute, just to see all three of them really get along.”

The publication notes that Graham was told her eldest may be jealous of the attention directed toward his younger siblings to which she responded: “We haven’t had that at all.”

“He loves to go in their room and wake them up and be with us when we’re feeding them. He just becomes a part of it, and then, if he’s over it, he’s such a good independent player that he’ll just go build a tower or whatever.”