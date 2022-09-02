Ashley Graham stuns in plunging purple mini dress

Ashley was stunning in a purple dress. Pic credit: @Ashley Graham/Instagram

Ashley Graham is the queen of showing off her curves; cellulite, stretch marks, and all. Since giving birth to her twins less than a year ago, she’s become even more of a body positivity advocate and puts her money where her mouth is.

Ashley shows off her body every chance she gets, including in thigh-skimming ensembles and outfits with multiple cut-outs as well as bikini shots by the pool.

The plus-size model recently shared a stunning image of herself wearing a thigh-skimming, silky, purple blazer dress with a plunging neckline.

She paired the daring dress with black strappy heels, and let her outfit do the talking by not wearing any accessories.

She went for a semi-natural makeup look, with beige eyeshadow that still featured a cat-eye using black eyeliner, and a pink lip. Ashley tucked her hair into a ponytail with big curls in the back.

She appeared to be having some fun as she posed in an empty building with big windows and a silver floor. The A New Model author must have had a busy day going from meeting to meeting as she was shown in a car chowing down on what looked like granola and yogurt.

Ashley captioned the shots, “last one is my impression of the eggplant emoji,” and so far it has received over 13k likes.

Ashley Graham proudly showed off her postpartum curves

The 34-year-old, who was the first plus-size model to appear on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue in 2016, attended the MTV VMAs recently wearing a cut-out dress that showed off her postpartum stomach.

Ashley wore a black, custom-made Houghton dress that featured cut-outs in the stomach, chest, and shoulders with a halter neck at the top. Each cut-out piece was held together by bedazzled safety pins and showed off Ashley’s physique. The stretchy, black material clung to her curves in all the right places.

Ashley attended the MTV VMAs in a clinging cut-out dress

Ashley looked incredibly confident as she showed off her figure, pairing the look with strappy black and silver heels. She even gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the getting ready process, wearing a super smokey eye and glossy, loose hair that had waves framing her face. Ashley posted a vlog to YouTube, that also showed her presenting a moon man to Brazilian singer Anitta.

In the video, she talked about going on a red carpet despite giving birth eight months ago, and didn’t have anything to suck her in due to the dress cut-outs. While getting her makeup done, Ashley proudly said, “I’m showing my eight months postpartum body, stretch marks and all.”