Ashley Graham stuns in plunging purple dress

Ashley Graham at Jennifer Lopez’s residency in Las Vegas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Ashley Graham knows how to arrive to any event in style. The supermodel struck a pose during a British Vogue party at Paris Fashion Week.

Purple is clearly the mom of three’s color as she arrived in style in a skintight purple dress that perfectly showed off her curves. The fabric was ruched throughout the dress, perfectly flattering the model.

Fans were wowed as half the dress was sheer, showing off the supermodel’s long legs. She paired the look with simple, black, open-toe shoes and a tiny black bag.

Ashley decided to keep her makeup just as glamorous as her outfit with a sultry gold eye look and a nude lip. She put her long brunette hair in a simple up-do that really added to the look.

The former Vogue cover star arrived at British Vogue’s event for editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

The party was thrown by actress Cynthia Erivo, Lauren Santo Domingo, and Derek Blasberg to celebrate Enninful’s new autobiography, A Visible Man.

Ashley Graham Posing for a British Vogue party. Pic credit: @ashleygraham/Instagram

Ashley Graham has been working hard during Paris Fashion Week

The America’s Next Top Model host was booked and busy this Paris Fashion Week. The 34-year-old was walking the runway for Balmain Spring/Summer 2023 womenswear show last week.

French fashion designer and creative director Olivier Rousteing designed a gorgeous three-piece outfit for Ashley to wear.

On September 28, she strutted the runways wearing a renaissance painting-inspired shirt with a matching corset and skirt. The model sported natural-looking makeup while slicking back her brunette hair for a wet look.

When she wasn’t on the runway, she was making fun Reels with models Karlie Kloss and Coco Rocha. The three were seen at the Business of Fashion Gala posing in elegant gowns. Biggie Smalls played in the background while the phrase “do models get along during Paris Fashion Week?” loomed over the model’s heads. The girls were seen all laughing while performing stage slaps on each other.

The busy model had twins earlier this year

With the supermodel’s busy career and exciting adventures, it’s easy to forget she also recently welcomed twin boys. Ashley and her husband of 11 years, Justin Ervin, had sons Malachi and Roman in January.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, she stated, “My boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things. this has not been easy, but it’s so worth it. still can’t believe I have 3 children. can’t wait to share my birth & postpartum journey with you all soon.”