Ashley Graham stuns in plunging black dress

Ashley Graham stunned in a plunging black dress and black baseball cap as she posed for a mirror selfie.

The 34-year-old model pursed her lips and toyed with her braided hair as she showed off her outfit of the day to her followers.

Her outfit consisted of a plunging, black sleeveless dress that cinched at the waist and featured a black and white drawstring.

She paired the black dress with some simple dark flip-flops and sunglasses.

To add to her look she wore several gold earring hoops, rings on each hand, and a delicate necklace with a circular pendant.

Graham topped off the look with a black baseball hat featuring the Italian flag and some white lettering.

Graham’s baseball cap is on point, as her plunging black dress was her outfit of choice for a day out in Italy.

Graham was previously in Paris for Paris Fashion Week, but has now arrived in Italy as confirmed by her Instagram Story sharing her incredible view of the country.

The model followed up her outfit reveal with a pic of herself getting some leisure time in as she snacked on a gelato cone.

Another shot from her Story showed some delectable Italian cuisine from Ristorante Lo Scoglio.

Graham certainly deserves the leisure time in Italy after a busy and successful Paris Fashion Week.

Graham modeled for Balmain at Paris Fashion Week and stunned in a gorgeous and abstract dress that mimicked a Renaissance painting.

Her glow and glamour even caught the attention of Vogue who called her their “Fashion month role model.”

Graham enjoys leisure time amidst career and parenthood

Graham’s participation in Paris Fashion Week is just the tip of the iceburg of her busy schedule. In addition to being a successful model and television presenter, she is also a mother.

The mother of three recently sat down with SheKnows and got real and personal about her experiences with motherhood. She has her hands full as she is a mother to three children all under 3 years of age.

Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin, share 2-year-old Isaac and 10-month-old twins, Malachi and Roman.

While she admitted to feeling overwhelmed at times, she indicated she stays grounded by finding joy in watching her children develop their own identities. She also isn’t afraid to ask for help when she needs it.

Between her career and motherhood, Graham also manages to balance married life. She gave a sweet anecdote to SheKnows about how she and Justin frequently send each other one-word text messages with an asterisk.

The messages usually indicate something funny that happened and that they want to tell each other about later that day when they have time.

Graham truly does it all as she balances being an inspiring model while also staying connected with her husband and tackling parenthood.