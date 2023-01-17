Ashley Graham looked as stunning as always as she shared some spandex-clad workout shots. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Ashley Graham made sure to heat things up at the start of the week as she shared a series of fun workout-themed snaps.

Going with a cobalt-blue exercise bra and matching spandex leggings, Ashley stuck with her signature peppy poses as she showed off the ensemble.

Starting off her four-part series with a hip bump toward the camera, Ashley flashed the peace symbol with both hands as she held her fingers to the sides of her face and stuck her tongue on the tip of her upper tooth.

Ashley left her brunette locks down to frame her gorgeous features, which were left unaltered by makeup for a fresh-faced look.

Perfectly manicured nails were visible on the ends of her fingers, each painted in a subtle hue of either very pale pink or off-white.

She gave a small wink with one eye before moving on to the next photo, which saw the model turning away from her sillier pose for a more serious one.

Ashely Graham poses in a sports bra and leggings

In photo number two, Ashley leaned into the lens, keeping her face soft but unsmiling as she appeared to twirl a strand of hair between two fingers.

A small, gold chain necklace encircled her throat for a delicate vibe, while the rest of her seemed to be sans jewelry of any kind.

The third shot saw the Sports Illustrated stunner, who was the first plus-sized model to ever grace the pages of the illustrious magazine, returning to her playful mood.

She kept a side profile while making a pumping motion with her arms, winking again and showing off her megawatt smile.

For her final snap, Ashley bent close to the lens so that her face was largely cropped out, tilting her hands against the tops of her shoulders for one last show-off of her blue attire.

“you be the match, I will be a fuse BOOM 💥” she captioned the post before tagging Knix, the activewear company that also sells leakproof sets.

Ashley Graham teams up with Knix

As shared by Monsters and Critics, Ashley’s choice of Knix activewear for her recent post was no accident as the superstar joined forces with the company not long ago to present the Ashley Graham x Knix line.

The collaboration aims to give women of all sizes the option to wear the kind of exercise clothing they want instead of being restricted by size limitations.

The material of the items is also made using mesh, which allows for the garments to be stretched to fit women all the way up to XXXXL++.

To spread the word about her partnership, Ashley launched a nationwide search for other plus-sized women who could join her in wearing some of the Ashley Graham x Knix intimates items in the campaign shoot.

On the website, Knix lists some of Ashley’s favorite pieces, which include a high-impact sports bra that runs for $89 and high-rise mesh underwear that is currently listed for sale at $18.20.