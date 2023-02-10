Much like millions of people around the world, Ashley Graham loves New York.

For Ashley’s latest social media post, she paid tribute to the cultural center of the world, visiting landmarks and taking photos.

As a model, Ashley has had unique experiences in the Big Apple, having walked multiple New York Fashion Week shows. Therefore, her decision to commemorate the beginning of NYFW made a lot of sense.

But believe it or not, Ashley never made it to the top of the Empire State Building until this week.

Of course, Ashley had to document the special moment as she ascended to the sky and overlooked the city that never sleeps. In addition to paying a tribute to fashion, she showed the breathtaking view atop the skyscraper.

Ashley shared a jam-packed Instagram carousel featuring her adventures with her 19.8 million followers.

Ashley Graham experiences New York with a special moment

Ashley’s first picture showed her peeking over the ledge of the Empire State Building with her arms stretched in ecstasy. It looked like the world was at her feet as she overlooked the Hudson River, decked out in full glam.

The model wore a brown dress with a matching leather jacket as she channeled the energy of New York.

Next, Ashley struck a pose with her hands on her hips for a zoomed-out shot. The second photo allowed fans to see Ashley’s outfit in its entirety. She paired her brown maxidress with strappy silver heels for a glamorous feel.

A swipe right revealed Ashley dancing in the street and singing the iconic Frank Sinatra song, New York, New York.

Another picture featured the model lounging on a statue of a giant hand. She pivoted her toe and arched her back, showing she could turn any moment into a shoot.

In case fans couldn’t tell, Ashlety has a deep love for the city and she reiterated this point in the caption accompanying the post.

Ashley’s caption began, “New York has been my home for so many years so this really feels like a full circle moment. Today was my first time actually at the Empire State Building and it means all the more to me to kick off this NYFW celebrating the city that raised me.”

She continued with positive words for up-and-coming models, writing, “Screaming ‘GOOD LUCK’ to all of the designers, stylists, models and creatives celebrating their first fashion week.”

With Ashley’s positive attitude, it’s not surprising that brands have lined up to work with her. One such brand has been makeup giant Revlon.

Ashley Graham is a face of Revlon

As a Revlon Global Brand Ambassador, Ashley’s job duties include spreading the word about Revlon products.

Ashley showed fans how to get her signature lip look with affordable products with an Instagram video.

First, the model lined her lips with Revlon Colorstay Lip Liner in Nude.

After tracing her pout, she added color with the Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Pick Me Up. This Revlon product has ingredients like agave and cupuacu butter, making it a hydrating lipstick.

Perhaps the best part of the share is that the Revlon products are available at drugstores and through retail-giant Amazon.